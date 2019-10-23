TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Evening
SEARCH
52° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Knicks vs. Spurs

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Knicks opened their 2019-2020 NBA season against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in San Antonio.

The San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge tangles with
Photo Credit: AP/Darren Abate

The San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge tangles with the Knicks' Bobby Portis during the first half of an NBA game on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in San Antonio.

The Knicks' Julius Randle shoots over the San
Photo Credit: AP/Darren Abate

The Knicks' Julius Randle shoots over the San Antonio Spurs' Rudy Gay during the first half of an NBA game on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in San Antonio.

The Knicks' Marcus Morris scores as he is
Photo Credit: AP/Darren Abate

The Knicks' Marcus Morris scores as he is defended by the San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray during the first half of an NBA game on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in San Antonio.

The Knicks' Wayne Ellington drives against the San
Photo Credit: AP/Darren Abate

The Knicks' Wayne Ellington drives against the San Antonio Spurs' Derrick White during the first half of an NBA game on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in San Antonio.

The Knicks' Marcus Morris, left, drives against the
Photo Credit: AP/Darren Abate

The Knicks' Marcus Morris, left, drives against the San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl during the first half of an NBA game on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in San Antonio.

The San Antonio Spurs' Derrick White, right, is
Photo Credit: AP/Darren Abate

The San Antonio Spurs' Derrick White, right, is fouled by the Knicks' Elfrid Payton during the first half of an NBA game on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in San Antonio.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Kyrie Irving of the Nets controls the ball Kyrie scores 50 in debut, but Nets fall in OT
New York City FC's Alexandru Mitrita and Ronald Late penalty ends NYCFC's season in loss to Toronto
Hofstra Pride guard Desure Buie against Towson on Replacing Wright-Foreman a tall task for Buie, Pemberton
Knicks forward RJ Barrett dribbles downcourt in the Barrett starts at point guard in Knicks' opener
The Nets' Jarrett Allen in action during a Atkinson decides to start Allen vs. T-Wolves' Towns
Giants head coach Pat Shurmur walks on the Shurmur: I'm not fond of players being mic'd
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search