Knicks beat Spurs, remain in sixth spot with two games to go

Tom Thibodeau isn’t going to celebrate. Not when there are still games to be played, opponents to get ready for and a million little contingencies to weigh.

A day after the Knicks clinched their first playoff berth since 2013, their nose-to-the-grindstone coach seemed reluctant to weigh in on the magnitude of what his team had accomplished. Reluctant, that is, until someone asked if he can appreciate what a return to the postseason might mean to a young Knicks fan who has no memory of the Knicks’ previous glory days.

"Having grown up in Connecticut and being here [as an assistant\ in the 1990s with the Knicks and knowing what basketball means to this city, it is great," Thibodeau said before Thursday night’s 102-98 win over the Spurs at the Garden. "The type of guys we have. It reflects all the things this city is about. We are trying to make them proud and give them something they can cheer about."

Of course, Knicks fans might be cheering a little longer if they can draw a first-round opponent that isn’t impossible to beat.

With two games left, that picture continues to be murky, though it helped that they were able to dig themselves out of a 17-point hole Thursday and hang in to get the win over the Spurs.

Atlanta and Miami, the two teams they are bunched with, also won. That means that the Knicks (39-31) are in sixth place with the same record as the Heat because of the tiebreaker situation. Atlanta remains in fourth place, a half-game ahead.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

As it stands, the Knicks would face the Bucks in the first round. If the Knicks could get the fourth seed, they would not only have home-court advantage but would avoid playing top seeds Philadelphia, the Nets and the Bucks in the first round.

Alec Burks came off the bench to lead all Knicks scorers with 30 points and 10 rebounds. That included hitting two free throws with 7.7 seconds left. Julius Randle added 25 points and nine rebounds. RJ Barrett scored 24 points, including two free throws with 1.8 seconds left. He was also 5-for-9 from three-point range.

San Antonio was led by DeMar DeRozan’s 26 points.

No matter whom the Knicks end up playing the first round, the fact they got there at all is remarkable considering the team was 21-45 last season under coach David Fizdale and interim coach Mike Miller.

Remarkable, but not surprising, according to San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich.

"Those of us who know him are kind of laughing, but laughing with huge respect," Popovich said of Thibodeau. "You know it was going to happen. He was going to grab that group, challenge them, establish standards and hold them accountable and the defensive end. It just makes you smile."

Well, it makes almost everyone other than Thibodeau smile as he spent most of his pregame news conference talking about taking things "one step at a time." Yet it was clear he thinks the team is headed in the right direction.

"We’re proud of [what we’ve done]," he said. "We wanted to build a foundation this year. We’ve still got a long way to go and there’s a lot to do. But we’ve got a good start."

Thibodeau gave everyone in the organization some credit for pulling it all together during a COVID-condensed schedule.

"We had a new staff and a lot of new guys. You have to get everyone on to the same page as quickly as possible. That was the challenge for all of us," he said. "Julius [Randle] set the tone for it. Our veteran leadership was off the charts. Our young guys were terrific. They brought great energy every day. I think that invigorated our veterans. They saw the energy and willingness to learn and grow and how important it was.

"It’s been a really good group to be around each and every day. The important thing is not to lose our focus."