Saturday's Knicks-Spurs game postponed after four San Antonio players test positive for COVID-19

The 76ers and the Knicks tip off to start an NBA game on Dec. 26, 2020, at Madison Square Garden. Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
The Knicks have had their first postponement of the season as Saturday’s game at Madison Square Garden against the San Antonio Spurs was called off because of the Spurs having four players test positive for COVID-19 and additional players being subject to contact tracing.

The announcement came with the Spurs' next three games being postponed as well as the Charlotte Hornets, who played the Spurs last Saturday, having their next two games postponed for contact tracing.

The Knicks had managed to navigate the season without incident to this point and have not had a player test positive for the virus yet. The only player sidelined at all was Frank Ntilikina who missed the last week due to contact tracing after being in close contact with someone outside the organization who tested positive for the virus. Ntilikina, who tested negative for the virus repeatedly, will join the team in Orlando.

