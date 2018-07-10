LAS VEGAS — Knicks first-round draft pick Kevin Knox has been struggling with his shooting stroke in Summer League play, and he got off to another slow start Tuesday night when he missed all six shots he took in a scoreless first quarter.

But Knox more than made up for it the rest of the way, scoring 29 points and helping the Knicks wipe out an 11-point deficit and take a fourth-quarter lead only to see it slip away in a 109-92 loss to the Lakers.

Knox made nine of his final 16 shots, including a 5-for-7 effort from three-point range. At one point in the third quarter, he had the crowd at Thomas and Mack Arena oohing and aahing when he drained four straight threes to spark a comeback that tied the score at 78 at the end of the third.

Asked about his hot hand, Knox said, “It felt good. I’ve been struggling a little bit, but I thought I shot pretty well tonight. I got some extra shots up today at walk-through. I’m going to keep shooting. Collectively, we’re not really shooting the ball real well, but we’ve just got to keep shooting. We’re a great shooting team. They’re going to fall eventually.”

The Knicks had three other players score in double figures, including guard Allonzo Trier, who had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Troy Williams with 15 points and Mitchell Robinson with 13 points and eight rebounds.