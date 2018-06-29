The Knicks have finalized their Las Vegas Summer League roster, and it features their two draft picks and five players from last year’s team.

First-round pick Kevin Knox and second-rounder Mitchell Robinson as well as Frank Ntilikina, Damyean Dotson, Troy Williams, Luke Kornet and Isaiah Hicks headline the Knicks’ summer squad.

New coach David Fizdale won’t coach the summer league team. Knicks G League coach Mike Miller will guide the team for the second straight year. The Knicks play their first game next Saturday against Atlanta.

Also on the team are Arizona guard Allonzo Trier, who the Knicks are signing to a two-way contract, forward Justin Harper, who has played for the Magic, Pistons and Sixers, forward Juwan Howard Jr., swingman Billy Garrett, guards Michael Gbinjie, Tony Taylor, Tyrius Walker and forward Daniel Ochefu and Paul Watson.

The Knicks took Knox with the No. 9 pick in last week’s draft. Fizdale wouldn’t rule out Knox being a starter as a rookie. But the 6-foot-9 forward, who turns 19 next month, has to earn that spot.

Robinson, the No. 36 pick, is more of a project. He hasn’t played organized basketball since 2017. He enrolled at Western Kentucky, but then left and began training for his future in the NBA.

Ntilikina was the Knicks’ first-round pick last year. He averaged 5.9 points and 3.2 assists in a team-leading 78 games. Dotson, a second-round pick last year, averaged 4.1 points in 44 games. Williams, signed late last season, averaged 7.5 points in 17 games.

Kornet and Hicks were two-way players last season, which means they played for both the Knicks and the G League team. They averaged 6.7 points and 4.4 points, respectively. Both are restricted free agents this summer.