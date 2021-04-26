It was the sort of night that you might not have been able to dream about for the Knicks. Riding a nine-game winning streak after decades of ineptitude, the fans limited by COVID-19 protocols, but the 2000 in attendance at Madison Square Garden seemed to be full of celebrities rushing to be a part of the magic. Chris Rock seated near Jon Stewart. Q-Tip and LL Cool J at center court.

Maybe none of this seemed likely when the season began with no fans and little hope for the Knicks. And in the opening moments of the game it seemed as if the fun would never end. The Knicks burst out an 18-5 lead as they took it to the Phoenix Suns, who entered the night with the NBA’s second-best record. But all good things must come to an end and on this night, the 15-point lead went away and so did the winning streak.

After the Knicks controlled the early play the Suns took over, carried by the offensive firepower of Devin Booker and a huge contribution from a player the Knicks once passed on in the NBA Draft, Mikal Bridges. In the end, this time the Knicks finally didn’t have an answer, falling 118-110. With Atlanta losing in Detroit the Knicks remained tied for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

It was a night when Julius Randle couldn’t carry the offense as he has so many times. Derrick Rose tried to shoulder the load, scoring 22 points. But it just wasn’t enough to hold off a team that seems set on contending for a title.

The Knicks (34-28) fought and when they saw the lead get away, they fought more. Down 111-102 they closed to 113-110 on a Randle three-pointer with 1:09 remaining. But Chris Paul, who had been held in check much of the night, hit a falling backward jumper as the 24-second clock ticked down and then did it again with a three-pointer, putting the game out of reach. He then made his own trip down celebrity row, shaking hands with the fans who he’d just broken the hearts of while the Knicks were regrouping in a timeout.

Randle had 18 points for the Knicks with RJ Barrett and Reggie Bullock adding 17 apiece.

Booker led Phoenix (43-18) with 33 points. Bridges had 21 and Paul added 20.

When the Knicks and Suns took the court it presented not only a test for the Knicks’ status as the NBA’s hottest team with a nine-game winning streak but a showcase for the Suns, who own the second-best record in the NBA.

But it wasn’t just about this night. The two teams are linked in a number of ways — from the decision years ago by the Knicks to pass on Bridges and opt for Kevin Knox to the head coaches, Monty Williams and Tom Thibodeau, competing as front-runners for Coach of the Year honors. And then there is the one other little detail, which Thibodeau was happy to point out when asked what the difference is for the Suns and Williams this season.

"Probably Chris Paul," Thibodeau said. "You add the foundation and then you put a player like Chris into the mix."

That’s the other link for these two franchises. Paul was on the market in the offseason, a difference-making point guard whom the Oklahoma City Thunder were looking to unload. They were kick-starting a rebuild and had little use for a 35-year-old point guard with two years and $85 million left on his contract.

Coming off a 21-45 season, the Knicks — with a new coaching staff and, maybe most important, a new president in Leon Rose — were in dire need of a floor general. They were interested, but that had to work both ways.

"I’ve watched him a long time, so you always think when that time of the year comes, you look at all the possibilities and you think about who could fit your team," Thibodeau said. "And it has to work both ways. The type of player that he is, we knew he’d look around. You also look at the window, look at where he is age-wise and what he was looking for. We knew he would have a lot of options. I’m happy with the guys we’ve got; I’m sure he’s happy with the decision he made."

So, Thibodeau was asked, if the Knicks had interest in Paul, does that mean Paul didn’t have interest in the Knicks?

"Well, I don’t think he liked the president here," Thibodeau said before breaking into a smile and adding, "Obviously, I’m just kidding when I say that. Leon represented him for a long time."

Part of the decision to hand the reins to Rose was his relationships with players such as Paul.

"A player like that, you look at where he is, at what stage he’s at in his career," Thibodeau said. "He’s looking at what he feels would be the best fit for him. And he’s earned that over an incredible career. So you’d have to ask him what came down to his decision. But he’s a very bright, thoughtful guy. He’s going to think things through."