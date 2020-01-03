PHOENIX — Just 77 minutes before tipoff, Elfrid Payton rushed down the corridors of Talking Stick Resort Arena, making his way into the visitors’ locker room and into the starting lineup.

On Friday morning, when the Knicks prepared to face the Phoenix Suns later that night, Dennis Smith Jr. still was limited by an oblique strain that would keep him out of action. And Payton was not with the team, citing personal reasons.

Flying in alone later in the day, he made it, dressed quickly and got on the court to warm up as the Knicks attempted to extend their three-game winning streak.

Minutes before Payton made it to the arena, interim coach Mike Miller conducted his pregame media session. He had word that Payton had arrived in the city, but not the arena, but he was confident that he would be able to perform.

“I have not put my eyes on him yet, but any minute he should be here,” Miller said. “He’ll have plenty of time to warm up. His shooting time is at the end, so he’ll get his full shooting time and full warm-up. He’ll get his normal pregame workout routine in.”

“Normal’’ is not the word to describe what Payton went through Friday, missing the morning preparation, flying cross-country and arriving just in time for the game. But the Knicks accentuated the positive, that Payton showed the dedication to make it to Phoenix.

“I’m not really concerned,” Miller said. “But the same-day travel, really, it was his choice. He wanted to be here. We’re all excited, obviously, to see how committed he is to his team, his teammates, how much he wants to play. I’m sure he’ll come out and he’ll do what he always does.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Knicks were happy to have Payton back. He and Frank Ntilikina, who started for a 23-game stretch, have combined to provide a solid defensive presence, which has been a huge part of the improved team defense in recent games.

“I think you can see it,” Miller said. “I think we’ve seen how it’s evolved and come together that we’re better individually on the ball. There’s a better commitment there and it starts with Elfrid and Frank. They’ve been outstanding. Our pick-and-roll coverage, which we’re in all the time, Mitchell [ROBINSON]has really made an impact on that. Everywhere else we’re connected. We’re picking things up, moving around, trying to contest every shot.”

Ntilikina came off the bench for the sixth straight game and did it off one of his best games as a reserve. He handed out 10 assists without a turnover in the Knicks’ 117-93 win over Portland on Wednesday. He also had nine points, including a driving dunk in the fourth quarter, with Ntilikina raising his arms to bring the crowd to its feet one more time.

But perhaps unsurprisingly, Ntilkina’s best performance didn’t come with his own dunk or the lobs he tossed to Robinson for dunks. His calling card is almost always defense, and he and Payton limited Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard to 5-for-20 shooting.

The challenges from the Suns were different, with Ricky Rubio orchestrating the offense and Devin Booker scoring at a superstar rate. Booker had scored at least 30 points in each of the past four games and Rubio entered Friday night’s game averaging 9.3 assists — second only to LeBron James, whom the Knicks also will face on this trip.

“I think he’s continuing to get better every time he goes out there,” Miller said. “It’s a tough matchup every night where we’re putting him. He’s adjusting well. Really using his experience now, what he’s been through, to go with his physical abilities. Those two things are really coming together right now. That’s why I think we’re seeing him play at such a high level defensively.”