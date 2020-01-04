PHOENIX — Just 77 minutes before the opening tip, Elfrid Payton rushed down the corridors of Talking Stick Resort Arena, making his way into the visitors’ locker room and into the starting lineup.

On Friday morning, when the Knicks prepared to face the Phoenix Suns later that night, Payton was not with the team. He was home for the birth of his first child, a daughter.

Flying in alone later in the day, he made it, dressed quickly and got on the court to warm up as the Knicks attempted to extend their three-game winning streak.

It took just minutes for Payton to hit his first three shots of the night. But after taking a 10-point halftime lead, the Knicks lost to the Suns, 120-112.

Payton had 15 points and six assists but was no match for the Suns’ Devin Booker, who had 38 points — his fifth consecutive game with at least 30 — and seven assists.

With the Knicks unable to slow Booker and Kelly Oubre Jr. (29 points), the Suns scored 69 points in the second half. Aron Baynes added 20 points and 12 rebounds and Deandre Ayton had 15 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for the Suns.

The Knicks were led by Marcus Morris with 25 points and Bobby Portis with 20 points in 20 minutes off the bench. Julius Randle’s run of hot shooting ended with a 5-for-17, 13-point, 13-rebound night. The Knicks shot only 10-for-37 from three-point range and only 20-for-30 from the free-throw line.

The Knicks, who had won six of their previous 10 games, fell to 6-7 under interim coach Mike Miller.

Minutes before Payton made it to the arena, Miller conducted his pregame media session. He had word that Payton had arrived in the city, but not the arena, and he was confident that he would be able to perform.

“I have not put my eyes on him yet, but any minute he should be here,” Miller said. “He’ll have plenty of time to warm up. His shooting time is at the end, so he’ll get his full shooting time and full warm-up. He’ll get his normal pregame workout routine in.”

“Normal’’ is not the word to describe what Payton went through Friday, missing the morning preparation, flying cross-country and arriving just in time for the game. But the Knicks accentuated the positive, noting that Payton showed the dedication to make it to Phoenix.

“I’m not really concerned,” Miller said. “But the same-day travel, really, it was his choice. He wanted to be here. We’re all excited, obviously, to see how committed he is to his team, his teammates, how much he wants to play. I’m sure he’ll come out and he’ll do what he always does.”

The Knicks were happy to have Payton back. He and Frank Ntilikina, who started for a 23-game stretch, have combined to provide a solid defensive presence, which has been a huge part of the improved team defense in recent games.

“I think you can see it,” Miller said. “I think we’ve seen how it’s evolved and come together that we’re better individually on the ball. There’s a better commitment there and it starts with Elfrid and Frank. They’ve been outstanding. Our pick-and-roll coverage, which we’re in all the time, Mitchell [Robinson] has really made an impact on that. Everywhere else we’re connected. We’re picking things up, moving around, trying to contest every shot.”

Ntilikina came off the bench for the sixth straight game and did it off one of his best games as a reserve. He had 10 assists without a turnover in the Knicks’ 117-93 win over Portland on Wednesday. He also had nine points, driving for a dunk in the fourth quarter and then raising his arms to bring the crowd to its feet one more time.

Ntilikina had six points, two assists and three turnovers in 16 minutes Friday night.