PHOENIX — As the Knicks prepared Friday morning to face the Phoenix Suns later in the night, Dennis Smith Jr. was still limited by an oblique strain that would keep him out of action at game time. And Elfrid Payton, the Knicks’ starting point guard, was not with the team, citing personal reasons, as the team waited to see if he would make it to Talking Stick Resort Arena in time to join them.

That left Frank Ntilikina, again, as the fallback option to serve as the starter. This time, as the Knicks began a four-game West Coast trip, he might be better suited for the challenge than at any other time in his three seasons in the NBA.

Ntilikina got an opportunity earlier this season to emerge from a third-string role when Payton was injured and Smith had to leave the team following a death in the family and he held that position for 23 games. But Knicks interim head coach Mike Miller elevated Payton back to a starting role.

Now, after five games coming off the bench, Ntilikina is being leaned on again — but doing it off one of his best games as a reserve. Ntilikina had 10 assists without a turnover in the Knicks’ 117-93 win over Portland on Wednesday, adding nine points, including a fourth-quarter dunk with Ntilikina raising his arms to bring the crowd to its feet one more time.

But perhaps unsurprisingly, Ntilkina’s best performance didn’t come with his own dunk or the lobs he tossed to Mitchell Robinson for dunks. For Ntilikina, the calling card is almost always defense and he and Payton combined to limit Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard to 5-for-20 shooting.

“I think he’s continuing to get better every time he goes out there,” Miller said. “It’s a tough matchup every night where we’re putting him. He’s adjusting well. Really using his experience now, what he’s been through, to go with his physical abilities. Those two things are really coming together right now. That’s why I think we’re seeing him play at such a high level defensively.”

The challenges from the Suns are different with veteran Ricky Rubio orchestrating the offense and Devin Booker scoring at a superstar rate. Booker had scored at least 30 points in each of the four previous games and Rubio entered Friday’s game averaging 9.3 assists, second only to LeBron James, whom the Knicks will also face on this trip.

“It is different, for sure,” Ntilikina said of the challenge. “Every player has what he does the best. I mean, that’s why they’re the most talented league, why it’s the best league in the world. But every player is different. The challenge is beautiful. Players like Dame one night, great players like Rubio can set his team up, has great vision, he was the MVP of the World Cup. But it is different, so we’ve got to pay attention to film, what we do best.”

He has relied on his lanky 6-6 frame as a base for his defense, but that mental aspect is growing for Ntilikina.

“I think that’s his biggest area,” Miller said. “I think it’s growing every time he goes out there … He’s been very good. The thing about a point guard, they get screened so many times throughout the games. He’s not getting hit very much, which means he’s got a feel for what he’s doing, the communication is good behind him. He’s getting into the ball more. He’s doing it without fouling. We’re really seeing him grow as he plays these top-notch guards.”

“I think that’s what it is, too,” Ntilikina said. “Part of defense, if you want to get better, you have to know the personnel, watch film, know the tendencies. Just getting better at knowing basketball. So I try to do the best job I can by doing that, learning, read basketball, get my IQ better. So I will keep working.”