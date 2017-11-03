Turns out Kristaps Porzingis is feeling just fine.

Listed as questionable for Friday night’s game against the Suns after missing Thursday’s practice with an illness, the Knicks star showed up in a big way during a dominant performance in the Knicks’ 120-107 win over the Suns Friday night at the Garden.

Porzingis, who had 20 points at halftime, finished 13-for-22 from the field. The Knicks led 65-50 at the break.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 21 points for the Knicks (4-4). Enes Kanter — who started the night 6-for-6 fromt he field — had 16 points.

Devin Booker, the young Suns star who scored 70 points in a game last season, led Phoenix (4-5) with 34 points Friday night.