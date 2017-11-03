This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 56° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 56° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Kristaps Porzingis nets sixth 30-point game of season as Knicks roll to win over Suns

Knicks shoot 51.7 percent from the field; Hardaway Jr. scores 21 points

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis reacts after a basket during

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis reacts after a basket during a game against the Suns at MSG on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday Staff
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Turns out Kristaps Porzingis is feeling just fine.

Listed as questionable for Friday night’s game against the Suns after missing Thursday’s practice with an illness, the Knicks star showed up in a big way during a dominant performance in the Knicks’ 120-107 win over the Suns Friday night at the Garden.

Porzingis, who had 20 points at halftime, finished 13-for-22 from the field. The Knicks led 65-50 at the break.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 21 points for the Knicks (4-4). Enes Kanter — who started the night 6-for-6 fromt he field — had 16 points.

Devin Booker, the young Suns star who scored 70 points in a game last season, led Phoenix (4-5) with 34 points Friday night.

By Newsday Staff
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis looks on during a Porzingis says brother’s comments taken out of context
The Jets' Leonard Williams  and Steve McLendon sack Stifling defense propels Jets
Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) sacks Cowboys Giants have key players out for Sunday vs. Rams
Stadium Links, a consumer event company, temporarily turns Citi Field turned into golf course
Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) is greeted in Mets pick up Cabrera’s option for next season
Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia throws a pitch during Sabathia understands if Yankees don’t bring him back