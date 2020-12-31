Knicks' shooting is ice cold in loss to Raptors

Before the Knicks' final game of 2020 began coach Tom Thibodeau was asked if he had thought about a New Year’s resolution and, unsurprisingly with his mind set on the present and the game films that occupy his time off, he said he had not.

He might want to reconsider after witnessing Thursday night's game.

If he was heading for game film as he promised, what he would see is a historically-bad shooting night - the Knicks shooting 3-for-36 from beyond the arc as a team and the starters combining to go 0-for-23, the most attempts by a starting unit without making ai single one in NBA history. The result predictably, after hanging close for the first three quarters, was a 100-83 loss to the previously-winless Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

"I want to look at the film," Thibodeau said. "I think when teams play zone you are going to get a lot of open looks, but we’ll take a look at it.

"It’s the right play. To me, it’s like if you get the right play, if you get the movement, if you force the defense to collapse, you kick it out, and if one of your shooters is open, that’s all I go by. When you rate your shots, which we chart and rank, if it’s a high percentage play, before you know what the result is, what you try to determine is if it’s a good shot or not. So if a guy’s wide open, there’s no one within five feet, you’ve got to shoot it."

The Raptors, who entered winless in three games, had problems of their own beyond the record. Pascal Siakam was held out by coach Nick Nurse after leaving the court early in their last loss when he fouled out. Still, the Knicks started the game 1-for-10 and were down 17-6 in the opening minutes. But with both teams struggling offensively the Knicks got back in and were tied at the half.

The two teams went back and forth from there, both sides sloppily staggering through a series of turnovers and airballs. Kevin Knox hit his first two three-pointers, but the Knicks missed 20 consecutive three-point attempts until Austin Rivers connected with 10:27 to play.

But with the game slipping away, down nine, the Knicks, who entered the game leading the NBA in three-point shooting at 45.9 percent, were undone by the long range shot again. Barrett missed an open corner three - putting him at 0-for-7 from beyond the arc in the game. He finished the night 0-for-8 from three and 0-for-21 after a 3-for-3 opening night. The Raptors delivered on the other end and stretched the lead to 20 before the Knicks emptied the bench.

"We were in the game," said Julius Randle, who had 16 points and 10 rebounds, but suffered a cramp in the fourth quarter and with the game out of reach did not return. "Obviously going 3-for-36 from the three-point line doesn’t help. Overall, we felt like it was a very winnable game for us. Five or six points in the third quarter, playing well, defending. We just have to continue that throughout the course of the second half when we’re not hitting shots. I think it’ll be very rare for us to go 3-for-36 from the three-point line. So we’ll be fine."

"To me I think we were shooting 47 percent from three the first four games and we got high-quality shots," Thibodeau said. "I thought we got high-quality shots again tonight. But again, I want to look at the film before I comment further on that. But yeah, that’s part of the NBA game. We emphasize the open three, the layups and the drive to the basket to try to get to the free throw line. It’s all part of the offense.

"So we always feel that if we defend, rebound and keep our turnovers down, that will put us in a position to win. I felt we had a shot at this. Our margin of error is very small with the amount of people we have out. But we’ll be getting people back. It’s hard to win on the road. Toronto’s a terrific team. Those guards are hard to deal with. I thought Powell played a terrific game for them. Len came in and hurt us with the three threes. So we’re not where we want to be yet, but we’ll learn from it and continue to focus on improvement."