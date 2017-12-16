TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 36° Good Evening
Overcast 36° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Knicks vs. Thunder

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Knicks host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Carmelo Anthony's return to Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder works against Doug McDermott #20 of the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks looks on from the bench during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder greets Courtney Lee #5 of the New York Knicks as they warm up before their game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

A fan holds a banner in reference to
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

A fan holds a banner in reference to Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during pre game warm ups before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Mike Francesa attends a game between the New
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mike Francesa attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts after hitting a three-point shot in the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Michael Beasley #8 and Enes Kanter #00 of
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Michael Beasley #8 and Enes Kanter #00 of the New York Knicks defend against Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder is introduced before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Yankees GM Brian Cashman speaks during a press Lennon: And for his next trick, Cashman will . . .
Mike Francesa laughs during an interview at WFAN Best: Francesa has been long-playing tune in our heads
On Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, former Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor signs autographs
CC Sabathia pitches against the Houston Astros in Source: Yanks, CC agree on one-year deal
Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony runs up court against Iannazzone: Carmelo’s departure was long overdue
Jets quarterback Bryce Petty drops back to pass Next 3 games as Jets’ QB will determine Petty’s future