Carmelo Anthony who? Kristaps Porzingis who? Mike Francesa who?

The biggest star at the Garden on Saturday night was none of the above. It was Michael Beasley, who started for the injured Porzingis and scored 30 points as the Knicks spoiled Anthony’s return to MSG with a 111-96 victory in front of an energetic crowd that included a broadly smiling Francesa, who closed out his 30-year run at WFAN on Friday.

Anthony got a video tribute and Francesa got a warm welcome, too. Porzingis (sore left knee) got to watch in street clothes as Beasley led a balanced attack for the Knicks, who won their season-best fourth in a row.

Beasley (11-for-18 from the field) tied his season high in points for the Knicks (16-13), who had five other players in double figures: Courtney Lee (20), Doug McDermott (13), Jarrett Jack (12), Ron Baker (11) and Enes Kanter (10).

Anthony, who played 47 minutes on Friday night in a triple-overtime win in Philadelphia, had a night to forget as he finished with 12 points and shot 5-for-18.

Russell Westbook scored 25 and Paul George had 18 points. The Thunder fell to 14-15.