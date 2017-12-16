The video tribute played, and Carmelo Anthony was introduced to the sound of mostly loud cheers in his return to the Garden with Oklahoma City on Saturday night. Enes Kanter soon was introduced for the Knicks, and he heard his fair share of cheers, too.

The Knicks have made out OK so far after the trade with OKC in September. The 6-11 Kanter was the center — and centerpiece — who came in exchange for Anthony. The Kentucky product has been a double-double waiting to happen. He also has been better than advertised defensively, has been willing to play hurt and has been a protector of teammates and a booster of energy.

Kanter had 10 points and five rebounds and Doug McDermott, who also was part of the Melo trade, hit three three-pointers and had 13 points in the Knicks’ 111-96 win. Anthony scored 12 points and got jeered whenever he touched the ball. The Knicks are 16-13 and the Thunder is 14-15.

“Whenever I play my old team, it always feels special,” said Kanter, who was on the losing side when the Knicks played at Oklahoma City in the season opener. “I get a little emotional, especially jacked up. I’ve battled with them. We went to the Western Conference finals together. So it feels really special.”

Jeff Hornacek had long known that Kanter offered something special. The Knicks’ coach was an assistant under Tyrone Corbin with Utah in 2011 when Kanter worked out for the Jazz before being made the third overall pick.

“Tyrone, as the story goes, was putting him through drills and Enes lowered his shoulder and knocked Tyrone over,” Hornacek said. “He’s knocking a coach over, a guy that wants to draft him. I think that was a key to say, ‘Hey, let’s get this kid, because if he’s not afraid to do it to the coach, he’s not afraid to do it to another player.’

“So we knew what Enes can provide for us. I’ve been pleased with his defense. He’s really trying to learn what we’re trying to do . . . So he’s been great.”

Kanter, who played two-plus seasons with OKC, is averaging 13.4 points and 10.3 rebounds, including 3.6 on the offensive glass.

“He’s got a really, really good touch for a big man,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “ . . . And he offensive rebounds as well as anybody.”

The seventh-year pro’s back and hip have been bothering him lately, but Kanter has said he can rest during the summer.

“Hopefully he’s getting over that because we need him at that full 100 percent,” Hornacek said. “With the speed that he has running down the court as a big man, opens it up for our wing guys.”

His OKC counterpart, Steven Adams, was the one sitting out after suffering a concussion Friday night at Philadelphia.

“It’s sad because I always like to go against a physical big like him,” Kanter said. “ . . . He’s an amazing guy. He’s just a really good friend.”