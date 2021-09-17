TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsBasketballKnicks

Knicks place single-game tickets on sale, clarify COVID-19 entry policy

The Quershif family takes a selfie outside Madison

The Quershif family takes a selfie outside Madison Square Garden before an NBA game between the Knicks and Golden State on Feb. 23. Credit: AP/Brittainy Newman

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Print

The Knicks placed single-game tickets on sale Friday and clarified current entry requirements.

The rules will be much like last season when fans returned. Madison Square Garden is acting in accordance with government and league mandates. All guests aged 12 or older will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, having received at least one dose of the vaccine. Children under 12 can attend with a vaccinated adult, and children ages 5 to 11 will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test (an antigen test taken within six hours of the event start time, or a PCR test taken within 72 hours of the day of the event).

Fully vaccinated fans, at least 14 days beyond the final dose, are not required to wear a mask. But all other fans, including children ages two to 11, will be required to wear a mask while in the Garden except when actively eating or drinking.

For proof of vaccination, fans will be asked to provide either a physical copy or utilize the New York State Excelsior Pass or NYC COVID Safe app along with an appropriate ID matching the name on the documentation.

The Knicks will host their preseason opener against the Indiana Pacers on October 5 with two more exhibition games on October 13 and 15. The regular season opens on October 20 with the Boston Celtics coming to the Garden.

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Daniel Jones of the Giants rushes during the
Best: Giants' frustrating loss was a team effort
Joe Judge had some questionable decisions in Giants'
Giants' grades: Frustrating night, with a capital F
Kenny Golladay can't come up with catch as
Giants Q & A: Why was Kenny Golladay upset with Daniel Jones?
Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins (3) hits
Giants 0-2 again after heartbreaking loss on last-second kick
Kelvin Gutierrez of the Orioles scores on a
Yanks suffer brutal loss to Orioles in 10 innings
The Orioles' Kelvin Gutierrez scores the tying run
Lennon: Yankees may regret the one pitch that got away
Didn’t find what you were looking for?