The Knicks placed single-game tickets on sale Friday and clarified current entry requirements.

The rules will be much like last season when fans returned. Madison Square Garden is acting in accordance with government and league mandates. All guests aged 12 or older will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, having received at least one dose of the vaccine. Children under 12 can attend with a vaccinated adult, and children ages 5 to 11 will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test (an antigen test taken within six hours of the event start time, or a PCR test taken within 72 hours of the day of the event).

Fully vaccinated fans, at least 14 days beyond the final dose, are not required to wear a mask. But all other fans, including children ages two to 11, will be required to wear a mask while in the Garden except when actively eating or drinking.

For proof of vaccination, fans will be asked to provide either a physical copy or utilize the New York State Excelsior Pass or NYC COVID Safe app along with an appropriate ID matching the name on the documentation.

The Knicks will host their preseason opener against the Indiana Pacers on October 5 with two more exhibition games on October 13 and 15. The regular season opens on October 20 with the Boston Celtics coming to the Garden.