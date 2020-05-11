Knicks, Rangers offer refunds to season-ticket holders

The NBA is still trying to figure out if or how the league can resume the season suspended by the coronavirus. But in a time of uncertainty one thing seems certain: if they do play, there won't be fans in the stands.

With that knowledge, the Knicks sent a letter to season-ticket holders - with a similar note sent to the Rangers' season-ticket holders - offering fans the chance to decide now whether to take a refund of the cost of the remaining tickets or to opt to roll the refund into next season’s tickets. The letter was first reported by the New York Post.

In the letter, the Knicks explain, “With the well-being of our communities as our highest priority, we fully support the NBA’s desire to find the best path forward with the 2019-20 season.

"Given the current environment, we are continuing to delay our 2020-21 renewal period, which normally happens by March. We previously communicated that if games are not played, or played without fans in attendance, we would give you the option to receive a refund or a credit toward future games.

“While we wait for the NBA to make a determination on the postponed 2019-20 games, we want to provide you with further information in advance of our official renewal communications. As a Season Ticket Member, we would like to offer you the option to receive a refund on the 2019-20 postponed games if you so choose. Alternatively, we are also offering the opportunity to credit the above amount against your season tickets, if your season ticket membership is renewed for the 2020-21 Knicks Season.”

For fans who opt to roll their refund over, the Knicks are offering a bonus of one of three gift options - a $150 MSG Store credit, $150 food and beverage credit or an RJ Barrett Nike “Swingman” jersey. For Rangers ticket holders opting to roll over, the same store and food credit options are in place with a third choice of an autographed stick rather than the jersey.