SportsBasketballKnicks

Kristaps Porzingis on Tim Hardaway Jr.’s leg injury: ‘Not good for us at all’

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek won’t say whether the injury is a stress facture: “That’s something you’re going to have to ask the doctors.”

Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Knicks looks on

Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Knicks looks on from the bench during the first half against the Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone  al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
Jeff Hornacek couldn’t shed any additional light on Tim Hardaway Jr.’s health. But Kristaps Porzingis sounded a little bit of an alarm about Hardaway being out at least two weeks with a stress injury in his left leg.

“It’s not good for us at all,” Porzingis said. “Other guys are going to have to step up and hopefully Timmy comes back as soon as possible. But also he has to make sure he’s 100 percent healthy before he comes back. It’s something you can’t play with.”

Hardaway wasn’t available to speak to the media. He was said to be getting treatment. The Knicks said he would be re-evaluated in two weeks, but overall they’re being vague about Hardaway.

Porzingis returns, Lee gets hot in Knicks’ win

Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 after missing two games with a sprained ankle.

Hornacek was asked whether it was a stress fracture, which would keep Hardaway out much longer. He said he didn’t know.

“That’s something you’re going to have to ask the doctors,” Hornacek said. “All I know is it’s a stress injury and he’s going to be re-evaluated in two weeks, like you guys know.”

Hornacek also said he didn’t know the rehab or treatment plan that the team announced Hardaway had started.

“I just heard some medical stuff, different machines he might put on to help it,” Hornacek said. “I couldn’t tell you what the name of those machines are.”

Rookie Damyean Dotson started for Hardaway the last two games, but Hornacek switched things up Wednesday. He slid Courtney Lee to shooting guard and started Lance Thomas at small forward. He said the lineup could change depending on matchups.

“We’ll approach it kind of game by game to see what our best matchup is going to be,” Hornacek said. “In two weeks, maybe we find out a little bit more, whether he’s coming back sooner or later . . . So we’ve got to pick Tim up and hopefully he gets healthy quick.”

No change for Porzingis

Although powerful agent Andy Miller de-certified himself amid the FBI probe into college basketball recruiting, nothing really changes for Porzingis. His brother Janis, who has worked for Miller, is a certified agent and will handle negotiations for Kristaps.

Newsday

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

