Timberwolves pull away from Knicks in fourth quarter

MINNEAPOLIS — The Knicks got Tim Hardaway Jr. back, but their struggles continued Friday night.

Hardaway looked better than expected after missing 20 games with a stress injury in his lower left leg, but the Knicks lost to the Timberwolves, 118-108, at the Target Center. Their ninth loss in the last 11 games dropped them to 4-15 on the road and four games under .500 overall for the first time this season.

“We’re not far off,” Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said. “Tim came back. We got to find another level, another level of toughness, then we’ll start winning these games.”

The Knicks (19-23) trailed 87-86 entering the fourth quarter, but the Timberwolves broke it open with a 16-4 run in the first 4:08 of the quarter. Nemanja Bjelica sank two three-pointers and a layup and Karl-Anthony Towns added a three-pointer and a three-point play in the run.

Jamal Crawford’s three-pointer extended the lead to 111-92 with 5:25 remaining. He was fouled by Courtney Lee on the shot but couldn’t complete the four-point play. The Knicks never got closer than nine after that.

Hardaway came off the bench and played 25 minutes in his first game since Nov. 29. He shot 6-for-13, including 4-for-8 on three-pointers, and scored 16 points. “I was happy he got out there after a long time off,” Hornacek said. “I thought he played pretty well.”

Jarrett Jack led the Knicks with 18 points and eight assists. Kristaps Porzingis had 17 but shot 6-for-19 from the field. Enes Kanter added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Michael Beasley, whose minutes will be cut with Hardaway’s return, had 13 points in 16 minutes.

Towns had 23 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists to lead eight T-Wolves in double figures. Taj Gibson added 17 and Andrew Wiggins 16 for Minnesota (28-16).

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Even after falling behind by 19, the Knicks had a run left in them. Lee and Hardaway hit back-to-back three-pointers to start a 12-2 run that brought them within 113-104. They had a chance to draw closer on the next trip, but Hardaway missed a straightaway three-pointer, and a scramble for a loose ball led to a dunk by Gibson with 1:32 to go.

This was the start of a stretch in which the Knicks will play eight of nine games on the road, a critical stretch in their season, so they are happy to have Hardaway back. They were 11-10 with Hardaway at the start of the season, then went 8-12 without him.

“I think with Tim back we’ve got to kind of get back to how we were playing earlier,” Hornacek said. “We were a little more up-tempo. We got the ball up and down the court a little bit faster, which I’d like to do. We had more three-point shooting.

“During this stretch, we’ve stayed in these games with great defense by our guys for the most part. So now that Tim’s back, hopefully he can lend to the defense and give us some of those other things we were lacking in that stretch.”

But Hornacek doesn’t want to put too much on Hardaway too soon. He said he will watch his minutes until he’s all the way back.

“We have to go not super-slow, but we have to be careful for a while here,” Hornacek said. “The guy’s coming off a stress reaction or whatever it is, so we don’t want to throw him out there and say here you go, you’re back to like you were six weeks ago.”

Hardaway missed his first two shots and was 3-for-8 with seven points in the first half. He ran the floor well and played with his usual activity.

The Knicks also seemed to have more energy. They shot the ball extremely well, hitting 60.5 percent in the first half, but led only 57-55.

They got their usual lift from Beasley, who scored 11 first-half points in only 5:46.

The Knicks got off to another slow start in the third, though, as Minnesota opened with a 14-4 run and went ahead 69-61.

The deficit was eight when Hornacek inserted Hardaway and Beasley midway through the third. They helped spark a 15-5 burst that put the Knicks ahead 81-79 with 2:42 left.

Hardaway connected on two three-pointers in the third, but the Knicks trailed 87-86 heading to the fourth.