The Knicks will be going across the pond again.

The NBA announced that the Knicks and Wizards will play a regular-season game at The O2 Arena in London on Jan. 17, 2019.

It will be the third time the Knicks play in England. They faced the Pistons at The O2 in 2013 and Bucks in 2015.

“I am excited to return to London,” Tim Hardaway Jr. said in a statement. “We had a great experience during our last visit in 2015 playing in front of passionate fans and are looking forward to another trip overseas.”