TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Morning
71° Good Morning
SportsBasketballKnicks

Knicks to play Wizards in London in January 2019

Tim Hardaway Jr of the New York Knicks

Tim Hardaway Jr of the New York Knicks runs into Ersan Ilyasova of Milwaukee Bucks during an NBA game at O2 Arena on Jan. 15, 2015 in London. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Hewitt

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

The Knicks will be going across the pond again.

The NBA announced that the Knicks and Wizards will play a regular-season game at The O2 Arena in London on Jan. 17, 2019.

It will be the third time the Knicks play in England. They faced the Pistons at The O2 in 2013 and Bucks in 2015.

“I am excited to return to London,” Tim Hardaway Jr. said in a statement. “We had a great experience during our last visit in 2015 playing in front of passionate fans and are looking forward to another trip overseas.”

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

New York Sports

Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard in action during the Report: Nets finalizing deal for Dwight Howard
Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar crosses home plate Andujar powers his way out of 0-for-14 skid
Must C Consecutive: Rockies go back-to-back-to-back Rockies go back-to-back-to-back vs. Mets
6/19/18: Four Yankees club homers in 7-2 win Highlights: Yanks hit 4 homers to beat Seattle
Mets starter Jason Vargas gets a new baseball Vargas gives up 3 HRs in a row on way to Mets loss
Mets pitcher AJ Ramos walks to the dugout Mets’ Ramos out for season