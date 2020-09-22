The Knicks will get their first chance to conduct full practice sessions under the new coaching staff starting Wednesday and head coach Tom Thibodeau is expected to have a nearly full complement of the young core of the team.

The Knicks are one of the eight teams left out of the NBA’s bubble restart in Orlando and now permitted to hold offseason workouts. The Knicks began with one-on-one workouts with players and coaches last week and after a 48-hour quarantine in a hotel will now embark on the group practice sessions at their Westchester County training center.

The young players who are under contract and inherited by Thibodeau and the new front office are all expected to participate with Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina and Dennis Smith Jr. on hand. According to a team source, nearly the entire roster, including all of the players on team options, were involved in the individual workouts last week.

While the rest of the league started workouts in May and played an eight-game schedule in the Orlando bubble to finish the regular season and determine playoff seeding, the Knicks are one of the eight teams that have not played as a unit since the league shutdown March 11 because of the coronavirus.

The Knicks officially named Leon Rose as team president less than two weeks prior to that and since then have added a new coaching staff and a made-over front office. While the NBA Draft will not be held until November, this at least gives a chance for the players on the roster to get a glimpse into what Thibodeau hopes to do and also for the new coach to get an in-person look at what he has inherited.