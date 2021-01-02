As the Knicks returned to Indiana, where they’d opened the season less than two weeks earlier, they arrived with little clarity of just what kind of team they are right now.

Are they the team that has lost three games by at least 15 points in the first five games? Or the team that blew out the Milwaukee Bucks?

It’s hard to tell what the Knicks are, or really what any team is through this odd and abbreviated early season. The teams saw the season start without summer league, fall practices and just a matter of weeks between free agency, the draft and the start of camp. And then even in preseason the schedule was cut to just four games for the Knicks - more than some other teams even had.

"I think it’s an ongoing process," Knicks first-year coach Tom Thibodeau said. "You look at the season in totality. You have an idea of how you’re going to build up and build your foundation and it takes time. But you need great concentration and you need great effort every day and everyone pulling together. I’ve been very pleased with the way our guys have approached it.

"The first part is your attitude and approach and then a concentration to be a good practice team and then see what carries over into the games. And so it’s early in the season but each day you have to concentrate and understand what you’re trying to get accomplished. And also to understand what goes into winning. When you win you still have to make corrections. And when you lose you want to learn from that and get better the next day."

Injury updates

Immanuel Quickley was back in action Saturday after playing just 12 minutes in the opener and suffering a hip contusion when he collided with Pacers’ big man Myles Turner. But the Knicks were still without Alec Burks, who was day to day with a sprained left ankle, and Frank Ntilikina, who suffered a sprained right knee Tuesday in Cleveland.