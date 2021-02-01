When Tom Thibodeau was introduced as the latest coach of the Knicks six months ago, team president Leon Rose pointed to their long relationship and added, "I’ve watched him work over the last 20 years and the fact that he’s won everywhere he’s been was an overriding factor."

And the place where he won the most was in Chicago, where he guided the Bulls for five seasons, making the playoffs every year and never winning less than 45 games while compiling a 255-139 record. But he still was pushed aside in a power struggle with a front office that believed they had a better way.

As Thibodeau returns to Chicago to face the Bulls on Monday and again on Wednesday, he has already provided hints of the turnaround with the Knicks. And maybe he won’t be the one to point out that the Bulls have gone through three coaches and just one playoff series in the five seasons since he departed.

"Obviously, I spent a lot of time there and I certainly enjoyed it," Thibodeau said. "That can be said for a lot of teams, unfortunately, but it’s a great city, great organization, great tradition and so I’m fortunate just to be part of this league. I enjoyed my time in Chicago, for sure."

The return though, perhaps not so enjoyable, as the Knicks fell, 110-102, to the Bulls at the United Center.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Alec Burks had 18 points and Immanuel Quickley added 16 as Knicks lost for the fifth time in six games.

Chicago (8-11) was led by Lauri Markkanen with 30 points and Zach LaVine added 21.

With 8:22 to play, after another defensive blunder led to another uncontested dunk, Thibodeau called timeout and ripped off his mask and then ripped into his team as they came to the bench. Was it Nerlens Noel he was upset with as the rim was left unprotected or was it any number of players who had failed to rotate to help? The only one certain not to be blamed was Obi Toppin, since he’d been yanked out of the game a possession earlier for defensive failings.

The dunk only made it a three-point deficit, but that did little to assuage the anger of the coach who hoped to provide a better impression of what he was building in New York.

The Knicks gave up plenty of those wide-open looks — at the rim and outside the three-point line. But they still were in the game, taking a lead for the first time in the second half when Quickley hit a long-three-pointer with 3:32 remaining. But it was short-lived and the Bulls managed to pull the game out. Down three in the final minute, Randle turned the ball over and LaVine — who once played for Thibodeau in Minnesota — connected on an open three-pointer to put the game out of reach.

While Thibodeau had spent 20 seasons as an assistant before getting his first head coaching opportunity in Chicago, he has moved around — successful in each stop, but also developing a reputation for pushing his teams hard. In Chicago, that led to success on the court and finger-pointing as injuries arose, his critics pointing to the workload he put on his primary players.

Those minutes have already been in place in New York, where Randle and Barrett rank first and second in the league in total minutes played. But there have been no complaints from the long-suffering Knicks — or their fans — as Thibodeau already has begun to change the culture for the Knicks.

"He’s done a good job with putting me in a good position on the court, playing me just in a good spot in general," Randle said. "But I think the biggest thing is just holding me accountable and continuing to push myself to do more. And also holding me accountable with leadership and bringing energy to the team."

"He’s one of those coaches who definitely is going to hold you accountable," Reggie Bullock said. "He’s definitely improved me on the defensive end with just how detailed he is. Plus, just the defensive mindset our whole team has by him holding everyone accountable. He’s trying to instill greatness in us every day."

He has a long way to go to create that greatness in New York. His first year in Chicago with Derrick Rose leading the way, the Bulls won 62 games. The Knicks have a 9-13 record, but a style that has impressed opponents and already surpassed the expectations of his critics.

"I never really look at that sort of stuff," Thibodeau said of the expectations. "I like the potential of the team based on the guys that were here. You never know until you’ve actually coached people how they actually are. Very pleased with the approach of these guys. They’re young guys that can get a lot better.

"But I also think we also have really good veterans that help set the tone for what we’re doing and they continue to get better as well . . . We’ve got a long way to go. There are certainly a lot of areas that we need to improve, but I love the attitude and approach of these guys, the way they’re practicing, so I think we’ll continue to improve."