The Knicks completed their first extended road trip Monday, a four-game, four-city, eight-night journey that brought them into states with much less restrictive COVID rules. They now head home with a belief in their protocols and fingers crossed.

Other teams have been hit by virus outbreaks, including the Bulls, who have two players out after positive tests, and the Nets, who lost Kevin Durant to health and safety protocols.

"Dr. [Lisa] Callahan and [trainers] Roger [Hinds] and Anthony [Goenaga] are just leading the charge and following all the protocols," coach Tom Thibodeau said. "Obviously, safety has to come first and it is a challenge for everyone. [Equipment manager] Mike Martinez — I don’t know how he does it. But it’s important to follow the protocols. We’re concerned about everything. Hopefully, we can be as safe as possible but everything is concerning."

While Thibodeau is happy to head home, he did take something from the trip.

"In some ways I liked our schedule," he said. "When you look at it, we played tough teams and spent quite a bit of time on the road. It was almost like going away for training camp. You try to take the positives out of that, with the team meals, the film sessions. Being around each other as much as we are, that’s been very productive for us — individual film sessions, that sort of thing. Obviously, we prefer to be home. It’s a balanced schedule. At some point it will flip."

Injury updates

A number of players will be examined by team doctors in New York as they hope to return to action. Thibodeau said that Alec Burks is the closest to returning after missing the last three games with a sprained left ankle. But Frank Ntilikina, Obi Toppin, Dennis Smith Jr. and Omari Spellman have all been sidelined, too.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"They were doing a little bit but not a whole lot," Thibodeau said. "Alec is probably the closest. All of the players will be examined when we get back so hopefully we’ll have a further update for you. But Alec’s making pretty good progress right now."

Toppin, the Knicks’ first-round pick, has not played since the season opener on December 23.