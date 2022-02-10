Knicks stand pat as NBA trade deadline passes

SAN FRANCISCO — The Knicks worked through their morning shoot around at the Chase Center Thursday morning, running the workout nearly to the NBA trade deadline. And when it passed, the Knicks were intact, heading back in the afternoon with the same squad that had gotten them to this point.

While the trade deadline brought a flurry of big names shifting locations the Knicks, at 24-31 and riding into the deadline with four straight losses and 10 in their last 12 games, held pat.

The decision wasn’t totally their own as multiple sources around the league indicated the Knicks were willing to deal just about anyone on the roster for the right return. But the sources also indicated a universal disinterest in the Knicks talent and contracts.

One person with knowledge of the talks said that the Knicks had been shopping Evan Fournier and Alec Burks — moves that could have cleared up some of the playing time issues when Derrick Rose returns (expected after the All-Star break) and create some opportunity for Cam Reddish after the team dealt a first-round pick and an expiring contract to obtain him. But Fournier’s contract was an obstacle to any attempt to move him. And other players the Knicks were dangling like Kemba Walker and Nerlens Noel drew little interest either.

The Knicks tried to put on a brave face despite sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with this group and stumbling badly over the last month.

"I’m fine. I like our team," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "Leon [Rose], Scott [Perry], William [Wesley], they do that year-round. This time of year, if something makes sense for us that can improve our team, they’ll consider it. That’s what their job is. They have to do that year-round. Whoever we have, we like. If something can make us better, we’ll definitely consider it. We’ll keep working every day.

"I love our guys. I think we just got to keep working at it. Whoever comes in or whoever is here, we have a really good core to build off of. We’ve got to continue to work."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Thibodeau, who was a team president in addition to coach in Minnesota, has insisted that he is kept apprised of talks with the front office. But he indicated that nothing was in the works.

"If there’s something that’s urgent or pressing they’re going to tell me," Thibodeau said. "I trust what Leon does and Wes and Scott. If they feel there’s something that can help the team and we do it, then we’ll embrace that. If not, I’m fine with what we have.

"If there’s something that’s close – or they may ask an opinion about a player. But that’s just a coach’s opinion. They take input from scouts, coaches. It’s not one person making a decision. It’s a group making the decision and ultimately Leon has the final say on it."

Fournier said after Tuesday’s loss that he believed the team had the talent to put together a run this season. Walker echoed that sentiment Thursday morning.

"I agree. I do," Walker said. "I just think we haven’t really found our rhythm together. And that’s been the biggest problem. It just hasn’t come along for us as a group and that’s been our biggest problem. I do think we have great players. I do. Great group of guys. We just haven’t been putting it all together."

He put some of it on his own struggles but insisted that he wanted to stay with the team.

"Yeah, I’m here," Walker said. "Like I said, I mean, what can I do? It’s not up to me. I’m just a player. I don’t make those decisions or anything like that, so yeah I want to be there. That’s why I came here, to be a part of my home team. It’s not really my decision."