When the trade deadline passed Thursday afternoon, the Knicks didn’t pull off any last-minute deals, content to let the stunning Kristaps Porzingis deal swung a week earlier stand as the next step in their rebuild.

The Knicks' immediate moves now will be to negotiate buyouts for players who they could not find a trading partner to move out. They began that process about two hours after the deadline when they officially waived Enes Kanter and Wes Matthews.

Kanter had worn out his usefulness on the court as the 10-43 Knicks have decided to head in another direction, and had tested the team’s patience off it with his constant chatter about playing time, political issues and even clapping along with fans chanting for him to play.

"From the moment he arrived in New York, Enes passionately embraced our franchise and our city," Knicks general manager Scott Perry said in a statement issued by the team. "He is a courageous individual and we thank him for his many contributions both on the court and in the community, We wish him the absolute best moving forward, personally and professionally."

Kanter was not with the team at practice Thursday afternoon as they prepared to fly to Detroit for Friday’s game, Matthews, who was on the practice floor along with the rest of the Knicks, was acquired as part of the Porzingis deal on Jan. 31. He appeared in just two games for the Knicks.

The Knicks had value in each of those two – large expiring contracts and productive players – but were adamant that they would not take back contracts that extend beyond this season, keeping their cap room and flexibility in place. The Knicks have insisted that it is not an all-or-nothing free-agent chase this summer with the financial flexibility allowing them to make other moves if they choose.