Knicks cough up 23-point lead and lose in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The celebration was on, high-fiving as shot after shot was falling and the Knicks could think about the long flight home and how they had survived the imposing five-game West Coast trip, the trade deadline and came out with a glimmer of hope for the season.

But a 23-point lead over a Portland Trail Blazers team shedding talent and eyeing the NBA Draft Lottery and free agency disappeared in a haze of missed shots, sore ankles and awful defense — outscored by the Blazers 35-11 in the fourth quarter — and they fell, 112-103, at Moda Center.

The Knicks lost the game, ending the trip 1-4 and falling to 25-32 on the season. And they also lost Mitchell Robinson, who went out with a sore left ankle. And Cam Reddish also exited with a sore ankle.

"We’ve just got to find a way to get that done," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "That’s what toughness is about. That’s why competitiveness, toughness, all that matters, discipline. Sometimes it’s in your favor, sometimes it’s not. Everyone goes through long road trips. It’s part of it. But 35-11 in the fourth quarter, [allowing them to shoot] 48%, then badly outrebounded it’s going to be hard to win that ballgame."

The Knicks got another solid effort from Julius Randle, who had 28 points, 16 rebounds and six assists. Kemba Walker added 23 points, hitting seven of his first eight shots before going cold, and 20 from Quentin Grimes. But they got little from anyone else. Robinson didn’t have a rebound in 14 minutes and scored just two points on a lob just before exiting for the night and heading to the locker room.

The Blazers seemed to present more mystery than challenge, entering the game with two players — Jason Hart and Justise Winslow — obtained in trades this week making their debut and already in the starting lineup as the front office accelerated the rebuilding process by dealing away CJ McCollum, Robert Covington and Norman Powell.

Still, Portland jumped out a 12-0 lead before the Knicks got started, recovering to take 23-20 lead after the first quarter. With RJ Barrett sidelined, Nerlens Noel out again and Mitchell Robinson in early foul trouble Tom Thibodeau went deep into his bench.

But he couldn’t find anyone to stop the bleeding when it mattered most. Up 82-59 in the third quarter the Knicks just went ice cold. The Blazers went on a 40-16 run, including 13-0 at the end to take a 99-98 lead with 4:23 remaining. It marked the second-largest blown lead for the Knicks in 25 years.

The Knicks just fell apart in the fourth quarter, misfiring on 11 of their first 12 attempts. Was it fatigue, a team just out of gas at the end of a 10-day, five-game road trip?

"It’s how you define the toughness," Thibodeau said. "The toughness is you’re on the road a long time; maybe there is some fatigue, but to still have the ability to do all the things that are necessary, even though you may not be feeling your best. But we’re counting on each other to get the job done.

"So, it’s five guys tied together on offense and five guys tied together on defense. If one guy is choosing not to do — even if it’s not going his way, then it’s going to hurt the group. And so that’s why you have to keep going, no matter what. Just keep going. And then everyone has the responsibility of protecting the basket. So, that’s the number one thing in defensive transition: protect the basket first. So, if we don’t protect the basket, then you’re giving them easy [shots]. You’ve got a big lead, so the only way they can make it up is if you give them easy baskets and you give them open threes."