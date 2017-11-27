TODAY'S PAPER
Knicks vs. Trail Blazers

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
The Knicks hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers drives
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers drives to the hoop in the first half against Willy Hernangomez of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017.

Joakim Noah of the New York Knicks looks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Joakim Noah of the New York Knicks looks on from the bench during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017.

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks reacts
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks reacts after a play in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017.

Joakim Noah of the New York Knicks looks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Joakim Noah of the New York Knicks looks on after a basket in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017.

Joakim Noah of the New York Knicks reacts
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Joakim Noah of the New York Knicks reacts after a defensive play in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017.

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks puts
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against Maurice Harkless of the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017.

Joakim Noah of the New York Knicks grabs
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Joakim Noah of the New York Knicks grabs a rebound in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017.

