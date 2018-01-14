Trey Burke has been to the Garden before. He even defeated the Knicks once with a buzzer-beating jumper while playing for Utah. But he had a little problem Sunday, his first day at work for the home team.

“I got lost trying to go to the court,” Burke said before the Knicks’ 123-118 overtime loss to New Orleans.

The Knicks hope they have found something after signing the 6-1 point guard for the rest of this season, with a team option for next season. The Michigan man was tearing up the G League for the Westchester Knicks, averaging 26.6 points, 5.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals.

It remains to be seen how much he will play behind Jarrett Jack and Frank Ntilikina. Burke didn’t get in against the Pelicans. But Jeff Hornacek said he offers something different.

“Just a little more ability to penetrate, get in the lane, push the ball,” Hornacek said. “He’s got the threat of the outside three-point shot, so . . . he can drill a three and keep teams honest.”

Minnesota drafted Burke ninth overall in 2013 and shipped his rights to Utah. He finished third in the rookie of the year voting. But his career didn’t take off. Burke was traded to Washington before last season. He signed with the Knicks late during this past preseason after averaging 10.6 points and 3.6 assists across his first four years.

He was soon waived and went to Westchester, which was to his liking.

“I think I wanted to just start from scratch, kind of recreate my brand, show what I can do on a night-in, night-out basis with consistent minutes,” Burke said. “I think going down there, a lot of people look at it as a knock. But it was more so like a growing period for me.”