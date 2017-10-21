The Empire State Building was lit in orange and blue Saturday night to celebrate the Knicks’ home opener. By game’s end, the Knicks were blue and had nothing to celebrate.

The Knicks squandered a 21-point second-quarter lead and wasted a 33-point performance by Kristaps Porzingis, and fell to the Pistons, 111-107, at Madison Square Garden.

Two games into the season, Porzingis has shown he can handle the workload as a franchise player. But he needs help.

Tim Hardaway Jr., who was signed to a four-year, $71 million deal to be the Knicks’ No. 2 guy, hasn’t performed well in the first two games. He finished with 14 points Saturday night, but was just 4-for-16 from the field, including 3-for-10 from three.

Former Half Hallow Hills West standout Tobias Harris led the Pistons with 31 points. Andre Drummond added 21, 12 rebounds and one critical block of a Porzingis’ layup late in the game. Reggie Jackson scored 16, with seven coming in the final 1:41.

Enes Kanter scored 17 and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Kyle O’Quinn finished with 15 off the bench for the 0-2 Knicks. First-round pick Frank Ntilikina didn’t play because of a sprained left ankle

With the score tied 102-all, Jackson drove, hit a floater and was fouled. His three-point play made it 105-102 with 1:41 remaining. After O’Quinn scored inside, Harris spun around Porzingis and hit a high-arching jumper with 45.3 seconds left.

On the next trip, Porzingis drove but his layup was blocked by Drummond. On the other end, Drummond missed inside, but the Knicks couldn’t secure the rebound. Jackson chased it down and was fouled with eight seconds left. He made both free throws to put Detroit up 109-104.

Tim Hardaway Jr. buried a three-pointer with 4.0 seconds left to bring the Knicks within two. But Jackson iced the game with two foul shots with 3.1 seconds left.

Porzingis made his first seven shots, and finished 11-for-20. Two of his first three misses were on shots from halfcourt or further — one at the end of the half and one on a bad third-quarter possession that resulted in a 24-second violation.

Defense was always going to be an issue for the Knicks. But there were questions about how the Knicks would score without Carmelo Anthony and how Porzingis would do without having Anthony there to be the focal point of defenses. The Knicks had no problem scoring Saturday night, and Porzingis has flourished his first two games as the face of the franchise.

Porzingis scored 31 points in the opening-night loss Thursday to the Thunder, and was even better Saturday night.

“He’s a really talented guy with great size,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “Out on the perimeter he’s a really tough cover for bigger guys and if you go small on him he’s shooting over you easily inside. So there’s no easy matchup for him. He’s going to be a nightmare for years to come in this league.”

The Knicks appeared to be coasting, up 21 with 3:41 to go in the first half. But over the next 15:53, they were outscored 45-23 and were down 81-80 early in the fourth after a Harris basket.

The lead changed hands eight times over the next 3:28. But the Pistons pulled ahead 96-90 after a Harris’ three-pointer. Two Knicks’ possessions later, the score was tied — following back-to-back three-pointers by Tim Hardaway Jr. and Porzingis.

Hardaway Jr. gave the Knicks a 99-96 lead with another three with 4:13 left. But Harris countered with a three of his own moments later.

After Ramon Sessions’ layup put the Knicks up two, Avery Bradley drilled a corner three-pointer to make it 102-101 with 3:14 remaining. It stayed that way until Porzingis made 1 of 2 from the foul line with 1:51 remaining to tie it.

Porzingis was on fire, hitting 8 of 10 in the first half. He scored 23 in the half and helped the Knicks take a 64-51 lead into the locker room.

Back-to-back three-pointers by Porzingis in the second-quarter put the Knicks on top 51-31. Their biggest first-half lead was 57-36 after a Kanter three-point play. Kanter also had a strong first half, as he scored 13.

Unlike Thursday in Oklahoma City when the Knicks committed 26 turnovers that led to 38 Thunder points, the Knicks were much better with the ball. They committed just four first-half turnovers Saturday night.

The Knicks also moved the ball much better, and when they missed shots, they had big men there to clean it up. Kanter and Kyle O’Quinn combined for five offensive rebounds, helping the Knicks to 12 second-chance points in the first half.

But the Pistons, who ended the second quarter on a 15-7 run, carried that momentum into the second half. They scored the first nine points of the third quarter and closed to 64-60 with 8:53 remaining.

The Knicks scored seven unanswered to push the lead back to double-digits at 71-60 with seven minutes remaining. But they were sluggish defensively and ineffective offensively.

They made just three field goals over the final 6:59 of the third quarter and were outscored 19-9 in that time. The Knicks ended the third clinging to a one-point lead that they ended up relinquishing on the first possession of the fourth quarter.