After hot start, Knicks get cooled off by Jazz

For much of the night as the Knicks took on the Utah Jazz they were beating the odds. Facing one of the best shooting teams in the NBA the Knicks watched as shot after shot clanked. And Austin Rivers put on a first-half performance that even had Steph Curry tweeting out his amazement.

But the odds always catch up.

The Knicks went cold, the Jazz began to drain the open shots and the Knicks saw their four-game road trip end with a three-game losing streak, falling, 108-94, at Vivint Arena.

The Knicks led by as many as 15 points in the first half as Rivers connected on all 10 of his field goal attempts, including 5-for-5 from three-point range, for 25 points in 12 minutes. But he missed all four of his attempts in the second half and that proved a fitting hint of what was happening. The Knicks were outscored 62-35 in the second half.

Rivers spoke in the morning about the draining road trip the team was finishing up, saying, "We’re definitely tired."

But the Knicks looked far more energetic than the Jazz for the opening half, building a 13-point advantage at the break.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

One of the factors, besides Rivers’ red-hot shooting, was that the Jazz misfired repeatedly on open shots. Utah entered the game connecting on an NBA-leading 16.8 three-point field goals per game and connecting on 40.3% of their attempts (second-best in the league). But they were 5-for-22 from beyond the arc in the half and their leading scorer, Donovan Mitchell, a New York native, couldn’t hit anything. Mitchell misfired on his first seven shots before finally converting a field goal, and was 1-for-11 and 0-for-6 from three before he finally made one in the third quarter.

Utah added 10 three-pointers in the second half to lift their offense, but whether it was tired legs or reality setting in, they coasted to their ninth straight victory while the Knicks lost their third straight.

The lead was wiped out just over halfway through the third quarter as the Jazz tied the score at 69-69 — fittingly with an open three-pointer by Georges Niang. When Jordan Clarkson picked up a loose ball and beat the Knicks defense down the floor, converting a layup and drawing a foul for a three-point play the Jazz had its first lead since the opening minutes at 83-81 with 11:03 left in the game.

"I just think they're playing great basketball on both ends of the floor," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game. "Defensively, I think that's been their staple and then now offensively when you see, and you study them over the years, with what they do with shooting the three. And they deserve a lot of credit because they're playing very, very unselfishly.

"When they drive the ball, they're making the extra pass, they're getting great rhythm shots and they're shooting a lot more threes and they're making a lot more threes. I think that puts a lot more pressure on you. . . . They're playing really hard, really smart and really together. When you do that, you'll have success."

While Rivers was red-hot early it covered up some of the flaws for the Knicks. RJ Barrett had 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. But Alec Burks, starting in a return to Utah where he spent the first seven seasons of his career, was 3-for-14 and 0-for-7 from three. Immanuel Quickley was 1-for-11 shooting.