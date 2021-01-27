After hot start, Knicks get cooled off by Jazz

For much of the night as the Knicks took on the Utah Jazz, they were beating the odds. Facing one of the best-shooting teams in the NBA, the Knicks watched as shot after shot clanked. And Austin Rivers put on a first-half performance that even had Steph Curry tweeting out his amazement.

But the odds always catch up.

The Knicks went cold, the Jazz began to drain the open shots and the Knicks saw their four-game road trip end with a three-game losing streak, falling, 108-94, at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Rivers spoke in the morning about the draining road trip the team was finishing up, admitting, "We’re definitely tired." But the Knicks looked far more energetic than the Jazz for the opening half, building a 13-point advantage at the break.

The Knicks led by as many as 15 points in the first half as Rivers connected on all 10 of his field-goal attempts, including 5-for-5 from three-point range, for 25 points in 12 minutes. But he missed all four of his attempts in the second half and that proved a fitting hint of what was happening. The Knicks were outscored 62-35 in the second half.

"I mean, guys were dead," Rivers said of the second-half collapse. "So I don’t know what the reason was for that. But just looking across the board with like five or six minutes left in the fourth, I’m looking around and it didn’t look like we were ourselves as a unit. Just our energy, our energy changed the second half. They became more physical. they took the fight to us. It just felt like it kind of fell apart there. Once it fell apart, they just kept their foot on the pedal and we weren’t able to get it back. It was tough, a tough loss. This was the toughest one on the trip."

With 20/20 hindsight, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau and Rivers were second-guessing themselves afterward. Thibodeau pulled Rivers with 4:34 left in the second quarter when he got his third foul and he didn’t put him back in until 4:11 remained in the third quarter. But the Knicks were up 13 when he departed and the Jazz had come all the way back to tie the score at 69-69 before a Julius Randle three gave the Knicks a slight edge as Rivers returned.

Rivers wondered afterward if he should have been more aggressive as the Jazz clamped down on him.

"I had three fouls, they took me out, which is totally understandable," Rivers said. "I usually don’t come in until the end of the third, so it’s just a lot of time. But that had nothing to do with me in the second half not being able to score. It just wasn’t there. And I wasn’t going to force shots to get my numbers up. I could’ve shot some tough threes. I definitely could’ve been more aggressive. But at the same time, every time I got it, they were loaded up or they were blitzing on the pick and roll. So that’s where you just try to get off it and trust guys to make plays. Which guys have done that all year. Tonight just wasn’t our night."

The lead was wiped out and when Jordan Clarkson picked up a loose ball and beat the Knicks' defense down the floor, converting a layup and drawing a foul for a three-point play, the Jazz had their first lead since the opening minutes, 83-81 with 11:03 left in the game.

Rivers early hot streak covered up some of the flaws for the Knicks. RJ Barrett had 17 points and shot 7-for-11, including 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. But Alec Burks, starting in a return to Utah where he spent the first seven seasons of his career, was 3-for-14 and 0-for-7 from three. Immanuel Quickley was 1-for-11 shooting.