Knicks vs. Thunder

    The Knicks fell to Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder, 105-84, in their NBA season opener on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Anthony scored 22 points in his first game against his former team since being traded to the Thunder in the offseason.

    Ron Baker #31 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Getty Images / J Pat Carter)

    Ron Baker #31 of the New York Knicks and Raymond Felton #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder battle for a ball during the first half of a NBA game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Oct. 19, 2017 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder
    (Credit: Getty Images / J Pat Carter)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder brings the ball up court after stealing the ball from Enes Kanter #00 of the New York Knicks during the first half of a NBA game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Oct. 19, 2017 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

    Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony (7) gestures
    (Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki)

    Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony (7) gestures after hitting a three-point basket in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

    Ramon Sessions #1 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Getty Images / J Pat Carter)

    Ramon Sessions #1 of the New York Knicks tries to strip the ball away from Paul George #13 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of a NBA game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Oct. 19, 2017 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

    Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and
    (Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki)

    Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) reach for the ball in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots
    (Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki)

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

    From left, Paul George, Andre Roberson, Carmelo Anthony
    (Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki)

    From left, Paul George, Andre Roberson, Carmelo Anthony and Josh Heustis link arms during the playing of the national anthem before an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives
    (Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki)

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives against New York Knicks guard Ron Baker (31) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) roars
    (Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki)

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) roars to fans before an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

    New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) blocks
    (Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki)

    New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony, left, in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

    New York Knicks guard Ramon Sessions (1) drives
    (Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki)

    New York Knicks guard Ramon Sessions (1) drives and passes between Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams, left, and forward Carmelo Anthony (7) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

