The Knicks flew West Friday afternoon for a road trip that has been a glaring red light on a schedule that has turned out far better than anyone outside of the Knicks locker room could have expected. They're on a six-game trip through the Western Conference — five of them against teams currently in the top eight spots in the West.

But what seemed like a reality check now seems like one more test for a team that has fared well in nearly every test so far. As the Knicks begin the trip in Houston Sunday they sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and with the nine games left on the schedule need to pass this test to hold on to what they have accomplished.

A six-game West Coast trip can threaten any team’s season, but for the Knicks it is just a harbinger of what this final weeks of the season can bring. The Knicks have the seventh most difficult schedule in the league remaining — their opponents combining for a .546 winning percentage — and a race that is so tightly packed that the Knicks could still wind up anywhere from third place to 10th place in the playoff race.

The Knicks are closer to the best record in the East than falling to the 11th place, figures that would have been hard to imagine even a few weeks ago. But after winning 10 of their last 11 games, entering Sunday’s game the Knicks hold a one and a half-game lead on the Hawks and Celtics for the fourth spot and a two-game lead over Miami, which sits in seventh place. While the goals may have shifted over the season right now staying in the top six spots and avoiding the play-in tournament is the most important task.

"I think for us, we talked about it after the game [Wednesday], nothing changes," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "When you begin the season you think about all the things you have to prepare yourself for. And so you don’t want to look ahead, you don’t want to look behind. The only thing we’re thinking about is Houston.

"So you take it step by step, play by play, and when the ball goes up we got to find a way to win. And it’s really that simple. So don’t get lost in: It’s the end of the season, how many games are left. For us, it’s just, OK, let’s get in, get our work in and get ready for Houston when the ball goes up."

The Knicks will finish off the season hosting the Celtics at Madison Square Garden and before that the Celtics and Miami will play each other twice, games which could have a huge impact on where these teams fall.

"I think we can get better," Julius Randle said. "We can continue to get a lot better. There are just the details of certain things that we miss at times, but we're getting better at it and we’ll continue to get better. Coach will continue to coach us and to help us get better at those things. So I'm excited for what this team can be and our growth, how much we can improve and we’ve just got to lock in and keep going."