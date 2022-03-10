MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When it was over and the Knicks had finished off a wire-to-wire, one-sided win over the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night for their third straight win, they sounded a lot like they did as they were spiraling through a seven-game losing streak that preceded this rise.

Tom Thibodeau was still preaching a day-by-day approach. Julius Randle was still pointing out that his glass was half-full. And RJ Barrett was recalling a bad loss as he looked ahead to the next opponent.

And maybe that is the correct approach, the way that the Knicks shed the rumors and squabbles about what changes might come and suddenly reinserted themselves back into the playoff — or at least play-in — talk in the Eastern Conference.

"I mentioned this to you guys," Thibodeau said, "I tell them that, when we came back from the break, the Miami game, the two Philly games, the Phoenix game. Each game I thought we played really well.

"We didn’t have a whole lot to show for it, but I thought we were playing good basketball. Now we’re starting to scratch out the wins. We’ve just got to keep going, take it day by day, concentrate on improvement, keep getting better. We’ve been emphasizing all year how important it is to be mentally tough when you’re facing adversity. That’s what we’re doing."

With teams struggling above them the Knicks have pulled within 3 1/2 games of the final play-in spot with 16 games to play. The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets are currently tied for the ninth and 10th spot and the Knicks have one game against Atlanta and two against Charlotte remaining on their schedule.

It’s certainly no easy task with the Washington Wizards between the Knicks and those two teams, so they have to leapfrog them, too. And before they can think about returning home and facing a softer schedule they have two more stops on this seven-game road trip — Memphis Friday and then Sunday afternoon at Brooklyn.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Glass half-full," Randle said. "That’s all I got for you."

"I told you," Barrett said. "We’re just going to fight and try to win every game. The hardest-playing team is going to win most nights.

"Closing the games out. That’s all we’re doing different. The past couple of games before that, we would have a lead and lose it. The difference is now is finishing the games off."

There is little doubt that Barrett picked out the common denominator — the Knicks had squandered leads repeatedly in the seven-game losing streak. But after the most heart-breaking of them, a last-second loss in Phoenix, the Knicks have recovered to respond when the opposition makes a run. In Dallas Wednesday a 28-point lead was down to 14 In the third quarter and with the American Airlines Center turning wild the Knicks managed to stand strong.

Thibodeau has stressed through the struggles that a game or a season can turn at any moment. For the Knicks, there is hope that in this streak and in their suddenly improved play, the change has come for them.

"Hope so," Barrett said. "We have to take it one day at a time, keep improving, keep getting better."