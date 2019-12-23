It was a similar sad refrain, repeated by Julius Randle, then RJ Barrett, and finally Damyean Dotson. It was the case of the missing urgency, of the lackluster shootaround, of the sloppy, inconsistent play.

“It’s unacceptable,” Randle said after the Knicks' 121-115 loss Monday night to the undermanned Wizards at Madison Square Garden.

And it really was that bad on Monday night. It’s not just that the Knicks lost, or that they trailed by 17 at one point in the fourth quarter. And it’s not just that it happened to a 12th place team. It’s that it happened to maybe half of a 12th place team.

“It shouldn’t have gotten to that point,” Randle said. “We should have never been in that position [down by 17]. From top to bottom, how we approached the game was terrible. That can’t happen.”

The Wizards (9-20) had no Isaiah Thomas – he’s serving a two-game suspension for a fan altercation in Philadelphia – and didn’t have all that much bench to speak of, actually. They were down to 10 players, two of whom were recent G League additions. One, Gary Payton II, had never even practiced with the team. Another two were with their G League affiliate until Nov. 20.

It should have been a respite. It should have been an opportunity. Instead, the Knicks were dealt another disappointment in a disappointing season. The Knicks are now 3-6 in the Mike Miller era and 7-24 overall.

Bradley Beal scored 30 with two steals and two blocks, and Brown added 26 points and nine rebounds. Anzejs Pasecniks – one of those late G League adds – scored 14 points. Randle, meanwhile, showed signs of life in what has so far been a lackluster season: He scored 35 points, the high-water mark in his young Knicks career.

“When someone comes into your house and outworks you, it’s not a good feeling,” said Barrett who added 18 points. “They wanted it more and when you want it more, you make the effort plays.”

All three dour players to speak after the game — Randle, Dotson and Barrett — pointed to the weak shootaround earlier that morning. The Knicks had Sunday off after a brutal back-to-back, players would be celebrating the holidays over the next two days, and the effort, execution and mental focus were not there Randle said.

And Monday may have stung a little more because the Knicks were coming off two bad losses against good teams — teams that only further exposed a long list of flaws that David Fizdale’s release could not fix. They were outscored by 38 points against the Heat and the Bucks, but were considered favorites against the Wizards, thanks to the Wizards' lengthy inactive list (six rotation players).

They did have a chance to come back, though, and the Wizards started to swoon late. The Knicks scored eight straight in the waning minutes of the game. Mitchell Robinson’s putback dunk with 1:20 left made it 118-113. That forced the Wizards into a time out, but Robinson’s block and later, Randle’s putback drew them to within three. But Elfrid Payton’s three-point attempt glanced off the rim with about 10 seconds left and the Knicks were forced to foul Troy Brown Jr., who made three of four free throws to close it out.

The Knicks even led by as many as 13 in the first quarter. But the Wizards managed to claw up and over their uninspired effort and trailed the Knicks 63-62 going into the break. They scored the first 14 points of the third quarter and eventually strung together a 12-0 run in the fourth to put them up 116-99 with 4:40 left.

“Everybody has slipups,” said Dotson, who finished with 19 points. “But I feel like [effort] is something we can control. We can control our engine. We can control our energy. We can control our effort. We have to do a better job of locking in.”