Struggling Knicks face shorthanded Wizards

WASHINGTON. — Perhaps the most fitting way to describe the meeting Saturday night between the struggling Knicks and the depleted Wizards is that included in the visiting media package there was a sleep mask, which would also serve the purpose of avoiding seeing what was on the court.

The Knicks, entering the game at 8-24, still were a more representative squad than the Wizards, who were missing seven of their top players, starting a pair of players who were signed using the hardship exemption. The still boasted a better record than the Knicks and had the bragging rights of having beaten the Knicks Monday at Madison Square Garden.



That night the Wizards were without eight players, but at least had Bradley Beal, their best player. He was sidelined Saturday with lower leg soreness.

“Our approach has been and needs to be, we’re going out there and we’re going to play the Washington Wizards,” Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said. “Who they put on the floor is who we’re going to play against and who we’re going to compete against and who we prepared for. Their system is going to stay the same. Maybe some guys are more aggressive in that. Guys see that as opportunities.”

The roster struggles for the Wizards have reached almost comical proportions with every regular contributor knocked out of action and G League call-ups taking their place. But they still did manage the win in New York with the help of Gary Payton II, who was promoted from the G League that night without even a practice. Payton was starting Saturday in place of Beal.

“We didn’t go in the summer thinking eight of our top rotation guys will be out,” said Wizards coach Scott Brooks, who in his playing days was a marginal roster guy who would have loved these opportunities. “But if that’s the case you want your G League guys to be ready to play and the system is in place.

“That’s also the fun part of coaching the group. This is a team that has to learn on the fly and they’re basically thrown into the fire. they’re responding with great effort. When I talk to them we’re going to make up for the lack of experience with great effort. When you care, you play hard, that gives you a good chance to compete.”