WASHINGTON — Shortly before game time Friday night, the Knicks announced that Mitchell Robinson was available. Hours earlier, the Wizards had upgraded Bradley Beal to available. Suddenly, the return from the All-Star break pitted two perhaps unexpectedly hot teams at full strength against each other.

The Knicks were riding a three-game winning streak, had won five of their previous six games and had moved into sixth place in the Eastern Conference, two games behind the fifth-place Nets. The Wizards had won 10 of 14 games — starting with a one-sided win over the Knicks on Jan. 18 — and had moved into a tie for ninth in the conference.

“I think just readiness to play,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of the Wizards. “I think they’re playing at a really high level, I think 10-4 in the last 14, clicking on all cylinders. I think health has a lot to do with that. I think picking up [Kendrick] Nunn was a good pickup for them. They have quality depth, they have size, the rebounding is a big factor, and also the way they’ve started games.”

Washington has three players — Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma — averaging better than 20 points.

Memories

The Knicks will hold a ceremony at halftime Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the franchise’s last championship. The 1972-73 team, coached by the late Red Holzman, won the title with a 4-1 Finals victory over the Lakers and will be represented by Walt Frazier and Bill Bradley, among others.

Not the tropics

Thibodeau had joked before the Knicks left for the All-Star break that he’d be spending his time at “Club Tarrytown,” referring to the Knicks’ training facility. He was asked Friday night how Club Tarrytown was.

“Very nice,” he said. “Resort-like.”

Safe to say, he did not get a tan.