WASHINGTON — Perhaps the most fitting way to describe the meeting Saturday night between the struggling Knicks and the depleted Wizards is that included in the visiting media package there was a sleep mask, which would also serve the purpose of avoiding seeing what was on the court.

The Knicks still were a more representative squad than the Wizards, who were missing seven of their top players, starting a pair of players who were signed using the hardship exemption and still boasted a better record than the Knicks and had the bragging rights of having beaten the Knicks Monday at Madison Square Garden.

That night the Wizards were without eight players, but at least had Bradley Beal, their best player. He was sidelined Saturday with lower leg soreness.

But just as they had Monday, the Wizards — or the remnants of the Capital City Go Go, the G League affiliate of the Wizards — gave the Knicks all they could handle. Trailing by 15 points in the third quarter the Wizards fought back to take the lead and then scrap to the final minutes before finally succumbing, 107-100, at Capital One Arena.

Leading 92-91 with just over nine minutes remaining, the Wizards missed 12 of their next 13 shots. Julius Randle was the lone Knick to play above the level of this game, carrying the Knicks (9-24) with 30 points and 16 rebounds. It was his third consecutive game with at least 30 points and in those three games he has totaled 98 points.

Isaiah Thomas and Jordan McRae each had 20 points for Washington (9-22).

“Our approach has been and needs to be, we’re going out there and we’re going to play the Washington Wizards,” Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said before the game. “Who they put on the floor is who we’re going to play against and who we’re going to compete against and who we prepared for. Their system is going to stay the same. Maybe some guys are more aggressive in that. Guys see that as opportunities.”

The roster struggles for the Wizards have reached almost comical proportions with every regular contributor knocked out of action and G League call-ups taking their place. But they still did manage the win in New York when Gary Payton II, who was promoted from the G League that night without even a practice. Payton was starting Saturday in place of Beal and after registering five steals in the first meeting, he had five in the first half of this game.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We didn’t go in the summer thinking eight of our top rotation guys will be out,” said Wizards coach Scott Brooks, who in his playing days was a marginal roster guy who would have loved these opportunities. “But if that’s the case you want your G League guys to be ready to play and the system is in place.

“That’s also the fun part of coaching the group. This is a team that has to learn on the fly and they’re basically thrown into the fire. they’re responding with great effort. When I talk to them we’re going to make up for the lack of experience with great effort. When you care, you play hard, that gives you a good chance to compete.”