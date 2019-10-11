For one night at least, it's cool to be a Knick

For one night, at a preseason game before the losses begin to pile up, Knicks fans had hope. Madison Square Garden was sold out Friday, and with the introduction of nine new players — including seven free agents who opted to take the Knicks' money — it might have seemed like a cool place to be.

It was a night in which one could ignore that the opposition, the Washington Wizards, might be the worst team in the NBA this season. The lights dimmed and the Knicks City Dancers took the the floor as the starters were roll-called.

The fans and new players all might have been wondering what Kevin Durant was talking about when he went on Hot 97 radio this week and matter-of-factly said, “It’s like the cool thing right now is not the Knicks.” That might wear off quickly, but for this night the Knicks were happy to cling to their own belief in themselves.

“All I’m stressing to these guys — I’ve said it from the beginning, from the first letter I sent them,” coach David Fizdale said, “— [is] you keep your head down, you play hard, you compete for each other, you share the game, and when the dust settles let’s see where we are. And don’t get caught up in everything that’s been said about you or said about our team. You focus on each other, you focus on the job at hand. Have an open mind to growth and development and let’s see where we are when the chips fall.”

The fans cheered them in introductions and grew louder when Marcus Morris started the game with a three-point field goal. A drive to the rim by RJ Barrett and then a pull-up jumper by Barrett off a blocked shot by Morris gave the Knicks a quick 7-1 lead. The crowd displayed a giddy feeling that maybe fortunes were changing.

It’s a low bar to be better than the 17-win team last season that matched the worst record in franchise history. The fans, worn down by a two-decade long run as the worst team in the NBA, still got up and cheered when the Knicks scored somewhere in the midst of a 36-6 run by Washington that turned a 15-point Knicks lead into a 15-point deficit in the second quarter. But the players have bought into a notion the front office and coach have pushed, that while short on superstars, they are a hardworking group of solid players.

Morris tweeted Thursday, “Never was a fan of doing what was cool! I love being a Knick!!! Feeling right at home.”

“That’s just me, personally,” Morris said. “Me reading what KD said, or listening to what he said about the cool thing, I just never was a real fan of that. Being cool and being in the NBA.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Me personally, I get what he was saying. I actually have a good relationship with KD. But the cool part about playing somewhere. Playing in all cities — playing in Utah. Is it cool to play in Utah? It’s cool to play in other places. It’s cool. I just never was a fan of the cool thing. Making a decision off of what’s cool.”

Asked if he texted Durant he said, “No texting going on. We’re cool. Not that cool.”

Morris said that even in his ninth NBA season and for his fifth different franchise, taking the floor at the Garden for the first time as a Knick meant something.

“For sure," he said. "Anytime we ever played in the Garden, whether it was preseason or regular season, it always meant something. Excited to be out there with the guys and start building toward what we want to do in the regular season.”

Notes & quotes: Kevin Knox (strained right calf) and Dennis Smith Jr. (strained lower back) were held out Friday.