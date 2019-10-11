For a little while at least, it was cool to be a Knick

For a brief period, in a preseason game before the losses begin to pile up, Knicks fans displayed hope. Madison Square Garden was sold out Friday night and with the introduction of nine new players — including seven free agents who opted to take the Knicks' money — it might have seemed like a cool place to be.

For eight minutes anyway, which was the time limit on the highlights before the Knicks saw it fall apart and once again T-shirt tosses were all that were left to cheer for until the final buzzer. An early 15-point lead disappeared under an avalanche from the mostly no-names populating the Wizards roster and the Knicks fell, 115-99, and the remnants of the crowd booed loudly as the clock ticked down.

“First off it was a really humbling situation,” Taj Gibson said. “Sometimes humbling situations are good for a team. We felt good after the first game. We had a lot of time in between. They punched us in the mouth and we didn’t recover. Now we get to beat each other up for a few days, lock in on defense, make our corrections and just bounce back.”

Still, it was a night in which you could ignore that the opposition might be the worst team in the NBA this season who rested their lottery pick, Rui Hachimura. Before the game, the lights dimmed and the Knicks City Dancers took the floor as the starters were roll-called.

A first look for the fans and for the new players, they could have all been wondering what Kevin Durant was talking about when he went on Hot 97 radio this week and matter-of-factly said, “It’s like the cool thing right now is not the Knicks.” On this night, at the beginning at least, the Knicks were happy to cling to their own belief in themselves.

“I’ve said it from the beginning, from the first letter I sent them,” coach David Fizdale said. “You keep your head down, you play hard, you compete for each other, you share the game, and when the dust settles let’s see where we are. And don’t get caught up in everything that’s been said about you or said about our team. You focus on each other, you focus on the job at hand. Have an open mind to growth and development and let’s see where we are when the chips fall.”

The fans cheered the team in introductions and they grew louder when Marcus Morris started the game with a three-point field goal. A drive to the rim by RJ Barrett and then a pull-up jumper by Barrett off a blocked shot by Morris gave the Knicks a quick 7-1 lead and the crowd a giddy feeling that maybe fortunes were changing.

It’s a low bar to be better than the 17-win Knicks team last year, who matched the worst record in franchise history. The fans, worn down by the two-decades run as the worst team in the NBA, still got up and cheered when the Knicks scored somewhere in the midst of a 36-6 run by Washington that turned a 15-point Knicks lead into a 15-point deficit in the second quarter. But the players have bought into the notion the front office and coach have pushed — that while short on superstars, they are a hard-working group of solid players.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It was great,” Julius Randle said of the introductions and start to the game. “It was fun, man. We went in playing the right way. It was great.”

And then?

“After eight minutes we just kind of relaxed, let our guard down and they started hitting a bunch of threes, in transition, everything, and they just got comfortable, started feeling good about themselves,” he said. “It’s the NBA. You start feeling good about yourself and go on a run it can be tough to slow a team down. And we didn’t respond the way we did the game before when they went on runs. They went on a run and we didn’t respond.”

Morris tweeted Thursday, “Never was a fan of doing what was cool! I love being a Knick!!! Feeling right at home.”

“That’s just me, personally,” said Morris, who led the Knicks with 21 points. “Me reading what KD said, or listening to what he said about the cool thing, I just never was a real fan of that. Being cool and being in the NBA.

“Me personally, I get what he was saying. I actually have a good relationship with KD. But the cool part about playing somewhere. Playing in all cities — playing in Utah. is it cool to play in Utah? It’s cool to play in other places. It’s cool. I just never was a fan of the cool thing. Making a decision off of what’s cool.”

Asked if he texted Durant he said, “No texting going on. We’re cool. Not that cool.”

Morris said that even in his ninth NBA season and for his fifth different franchise, taking the floor at the Garden for the first time as a Knick meant something.

“For sure. Anytime we ever played in the Garden whether it was preseason or regular season, it always meant something,” he said. “Excited to be out there with the guys and start building toward what we want to do in the regular season.”

Notes & quotes: Kevin Knox (strained right calf) and Dennis Smith Jr. (strained lower back) were held out Friday.