Midway through one what could have been one of the best games of his career, Mitchell Robinson broke his right hand, putting his immediate future in question, and leaving a gaping hole at center for a Knicks team that is still trying to fully find itself.

The news of Mitchell’s injury otherwise overshadowed a strong team effort, as the Knicks dismantled the Wizards, playing without Bradley Beal, 109-91, at Capital One Arena Friday.

Robinson hurt his right hand sometime in the second quarter and was pulled out of the game during halftime — thwarting what was on pace to be one of the best games of his career. He had already amassed a double-double, with 10 points and 14 rebounds. His career highs are 23 points and 21 rebounds. He’d also found a groove that had otherwise evaded him this season — one where he’s averaging 8.5 points and 8.2 boards. The Knicks now have to rely on Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson or make a trade ahead of the March 25 deadline.

Robinson will be re-evaluated in New York tomorrow, the team announced.

Up until the announcement, it had been nothing for good news for the Knicks, who were coming off a two-game losing streak in style.

They took a lead less than four minutes into the first quarter and never gave it up, though the Wizards inched close in the second quarter, when a 6-0 run drew them to within 32-29.Obi Toppin’s jumper, followed by Derrick Rose and Toppin connecting on an alley oop, began a 13-5 run that gave them the 45-34 advantage with 5:55 to go, at that point, their largest lead of the game.

The Knicks’ kept that momentum going, and went into the break up 53-42 thanks to a balanced attack that had eight players scoring in the first half. They outscored the Wizards 26-22 in the third.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points and 18 rebounds, while Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. They held the Wizards to 38.2% shooting from the floor. The Knicks outscored the Wizards in the paint, 58-42 and outrebounded them 75-47.

The Knicks were able to capitalize on a number of factors, most importantly, the absence of Bradley Beal, who is averaging 32.8 points per game, tops in the NBA going into the day. Beal, who only missed one other game this season due to COVID protocols, was out as part of a rest day, and has been the subject of swirling trade rumors as the Wizards continue their descent in the Eastern Conference standings. The Wizards also lost Smith midway through the game due to a quad injury.

"Definitely got to take advantage" of Beal’s absence, Julius Randle said after shootaround Friday. "First night of a back-to-back, we want to get off to a good start, so we’ve definitely got to take advantage and come in with the right focus. Everybody in this league can play and we know that. We’ve just got to focus on what we need to do, come with the right approach like we’ve been doing all year. And, like I said, we’ll always give ourselves a good chance to win, for sure."

There’s the fact, too, that though the Knicks have the worst offense in the NBA, the Wizards had its worst defense, allowing an average of 120.86 points per game. Coupled with the Knicks’ league-leading defense, it was a recipe for Knicks domination.

Now, if only it didn’t have to sting so badly.