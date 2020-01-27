Someday very soon, with little more than a week to go until the NBA trade deadline, some of the Knicks veterans may be shipped off to new teams, the movable contracts the Knicks signed them to traded for some assets to better the future for the franchise.

And with a 13-34 record, moving those contracts certainly makes sense, trying to stockpile draft picks and young players and focusing on player development.

But right now, on days like Sunday, the value of that veteran presence was on display. The Knicks players were on their way to Madison Square Garden for a game against the Nets when the group text they share began to flicker to life with the news of the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others. As they walked in they asked Knicks staffers if it was true.

And then they had to sort through the odd scene, attempting to prepare for a game the way that they had so many times, but in a dream-like state that assured them it would be like no other game. Players traded questions and sifted through rumors, wondering if the game would be played and if it was, just how were they supposed to do this?

And as the Knicks, with the fifth-youngest roster in the NBA this season, sorted through this, there were players such as Taj Gibson, Wayne Ellington and Marcus Morris, all with at least nine seasons of NBA experience, to talk to, even if they didn’t know all the answers.

“It was tough,” Gibson said. “It was almost time to play and guys were still figuring out what they were going to do. We didn’t know if we were going to play. We didn’t know how the game was going to go, if they were going to postpone the game.

“There were a lot of emotions. A lot of guys, if you knew Kobe, the time he was here, he showed you love. He talked your head off. He encouraged you and he just loved competing. It was a tough pill to swallow, man. It’s going to be a tough one for a couple of days, for a while. We feel like we lost a superhero, man.”

The Knicks have had to deal with these sort of emotions more often than they would like this season, comforting Dennis Smith Jr. when he lost his stepmother suddenly early in the season, and Reggie Bullock when his sister was murdered, the second time that violence had struck his family.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

While those situations struck close to home, the shocking loss of a family member, they involved one man who needed the comfort and consoling. This one hit the entire team in a way because Bryant was an icon to nearly all of these players and because he was one of them, putting their own mortality on an all too real display. The Knicks have five players on the roster who are 22 years old or younger, and days like Sunday point out the reality that despite their stardom and salaries, they are barely adults.

“I was on my way here, in my car,” Frank Ntilikina, 21, said. “Actually we had a group text. People didn’t stop calling me and then it was all over the news and I couldn’t believe it.

“[In the locker room it was] quiet, quiet, really, really quiet. Everybody’s hurting. And it was tough to play this game. We did, but it’s tough.”

While it is hard to argue that the Knicks would benefit from providing more playing time to their younger players and collecting assets in exchange for some of the veterans, it is the off-the-court times when the value of players such as Gibson or Ellington this season, or Lance Thomas in recent years, shows.

The Knicks got ready Sunday and took the court, and if the mood was still somber, they did the job they had to do.

“We didn’t really look at it as a challenge,” Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said. “As we go through this, real-life things are going on. Our locker room had some heavy hearts in there. They went out and played. I would say that it was a tribute to Kobe, to go out and play the game as he would play the game.”