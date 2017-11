Kristaps Porzingis' 30-point games in 2017-18

Kristaps Porzingis has scored 30 or more points in seven of the Knicks' first nine games in the 2017-NBA season Take a look at each time the Knicks' young superstar has eclipsed the mark in a game this season.

Oct. 19, at Oklahoma City Thunder 31 points, .440 field goal percentage (11-for-25), .333 three-point percentage (2-for-6), .778 free-throw percentage (7-for-9)

Oct. 21, vs. Detroit Pistons 33 points, .550 field goal percentage (11-for-20), .429 three-point percentage (3-for-7), .800 free-throw percentage (8-for-10)

Oct. 27, vs. Nets 30 points, .542 field goal percentage (13-for-24), .167 three-point percentage (1-for-6), 1.000 free-throw percentage (3-for-3)

Oct. 29, at Cleveland Cavaliers 32 points, .481 field goal percentage (13-for-27), .400 three-point percentage (2-for-5), .800 free-throw percentage (4-for-5)

Oct. 30, vs. Denver Nuggets 38 points, .538 field goal percentage (14-for-26), .571 three-point percentage (4-for-7), 1.000 free-throw percentage (6-for-6)

Nov. 3, vs. Phoenix Suns 37 points, .591 field goal percentage (13-for-22), .500 three-point percentage (1-for-2), .769 free-throw percentage (10-for-13)