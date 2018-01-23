TODAY'S PAPER
Kristaps Porzingis named to his first NBA All-Star team

The Knicks’ forward, who is sidelined for Tuesday’s game with a sore knee, will be a reserve for the East squad.

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis scores over Lakers forward

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis scores over Lakers forward Julius Randle at Staples Center on Jan. 21, 2018 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Harry How

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber
SAN FRANCISCO — Kristaps Porzingis will miss Tuesday night’s Knicks game against the Golden State Warriors with a left knee injury suffered on Monday in practice.

But Porzingis did get some good news later in the day when he was named as a reserve on the Eastern Conference All-Star team. It’s Porzingis’ first All-Star selection. He is averaging 23.3 points and 6.7 rebounds and leads the league in blocked shots.

None of those numbers will change on Tuesday.

Coach Jeff Hornacek said Porzingis woke up sore on Tuesday with what the Knicks are calling “left knee irritation.” Hornacek said the injury happened when Porzingis was blocking a shot but didn’t become an issue until Tuesday.

“Hopefully, he’ll be back for the next game,” Hornacek said. The Knicks play at Denver on Thursday and at Phoenix on Friday.

“He finished practice and woke up this morning and was pretty stiff,” Hornacek said. “Usually, you’re in the middle of practice, you don’t really feel it. You know you did something, but you’re fine, you finish practice, but the next day, ‘Oh, my goodness, it’s sore.’ ”

Carmelo Anthony missed last season’s game at the Warriors with a shoulder injury that was announced the morning of the game as well.

Porzingis is going to find out before Tuesday’s game if he has been voted as an Eastern Conference reserve for the NBA All-Star Game.

Kyle O’Quinn will also miss Tuesday’s game with a contusion of his left calf.

“Other guys are going to have to step up,” Hornacek said. “Guys like [Willy Hernangomez and Joakim Noah] have been wanting to play all year. They’ll get an opportunity. [Michael Beasley] is going to have to step in at the four spot and play. You just have to adjust.”

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

