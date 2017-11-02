The agent for Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis, his brother Janis, took a few verbal shots recently at the Knicks and Carmelo Anthony, saying Porzingis skipping his exit interview with the team last spring was an orchestrated effort to get the franchise to make some changes.

Addressing the exit interview, Janis Porzingis reportedly told the Latvian magazine Sporta Avize in an interview, as translated by Google, “There was no momentous emotion in this situation, it was not spontaneous action -- it was a long time ago, it was thought out, and we adopted it together. It was just a logical next step, without which we would be in one situation, but in another.

“Say, look at Melo -- how well with all things he managed ... in fact if he had ever been fighting for something, we would not have this situation at all! Kristaps would not have to take this blow to himself! Because that pain is not about any personal interests or ambitions, it’s a common order. It would have been a team leader’s task, but Melo and his adventurers have never even tried to change anything.’’

Janis Porzingis did not say what changes he and his brother expected the Knicks to make. Janis also indicated that Kristaps is in no hurry to negotiate a new contract with the Knicks.

Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry were at practice on Thursday, but declined to comment on the report.

Porzingis has two years remaining on his four-year rookie deal. He will make $4.5 million this season and just under $5.7 million next season. He becomes a restricted free agent in 2019, but the Knicks can reportedly make him a qualifying offer of $7.5 million for the 2019-20 season.

A new contract “is still quite distant … there can be so many unpredictable things that are happening in the current time that it is now either a calculation or a breakdown of the head for it to be a waste of time,’’ Janis Porzingis said. “Kristaps must be healthy, you must do it normally, that’s all.’’

Kristaps Porzingis did not practice with the team Thursday because of an illness, and he is questionable for Friday’s game against Phoenix at The Garden.

Janis Porzingis added, “The most important question is, what do you really want to achieve in your career? Because the money -- if Kristaps performs more than normal, he will not be there any more, it will be. It’s about other values, not just a contract on which to quickly sign up so that (is) definitely not our goal, so we will not be feverish counting minutes or counting points.

“From the reality, in the end, there’s no place to go and you can not see Knicks. From their point of view, Kristaps is now a focal point, he should not be too lazy. Otherwise after a year, it will be said that it’s not so cool.

“. . . What is the current New York audience now coming to watch? To a large extent, it’s precisely Kristaps. It’s up to him to reckon with it.