Kristaps Porzingis said he expects to play against the Nuggets on Thursday night — assuming all goes well at the Knicks’ morning shootaround.

Porzingis missed the Knicks’ loss at Golden State on Tuesday with left knee irritation. He said he is feeling better.

The Knicks also play on Friday at Phoenix. Coach Jeff Hornacek said there are no back-to-back restrictions on the Knicks’ All-Star and that if he’s healthy Porzingis can play in both games.

Joakim Noah left the team for undisclosed personal reasons and will miss Thursday and Friday’s games, the team announced. Damyean Dotson was recalled from the G League.