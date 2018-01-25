TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 32° Good Afternoon
Clear 32° Good Afternoon
SportsBasketballKnicks

Kristaps Porzingis expects to play for Knicks against Nuggets

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) looks to shoot

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) looks to shoot against Memphis Grizzlies forward James Ennis III (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. Photo Credit: AP / Brandon Dill

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Kristaps Porzingis said he expects to play against the Nuggets on Thursday night — assuming all goes well at the Knicks’ morning shootaround.

Porzingis missed the Knicks’ loss at Golden State on Tuesday with left knee irritation. He said he is feeling better.

The Knicks also play on Friday at Phoenix. Coach Jeff Hornacek said there are no back-to-back restrictions on the Knicks’ All-Star and that if he’s healthy Porzingis can play in both games.

Joakim Noah left the team for undisclosed personal reasons and will miss Thursday and Friday’s games, the team announced. Damyean Dotson was recalled from the G League.

Newsday

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur watches warmups Time for Giants’ Shurmur to win the crowd
Stony Brook's Elijah Olaniyi shoots against LIU Brooklyn Stony Brook falls to UMass Lowell in OT
Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur smiles before an Giants GM Gettleman likes Shurmur’s maturity
Eli Manning impressed general manager Dave Gettleman Gettleman: Manning will return as Giants QB
Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina reacts after scoring during Ntilikina selected for Rising Stars Challenge
Braves third baseman Chipper Jones waves his hat How HOF Class of 2018 fared vs. Yankees, Mets