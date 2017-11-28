GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Kristaps Porzingis said his back is fine, but his right elbow continues to hamper him.

Porzingis missed a game earlier this season with bursitis in his elbow that he said he would have examined after the season. He said it swelled up after Monday’s game, but he plans to play Wednesday against Miami.

“It’s pretty numb right now so I don’t really feel it,” Porzingis said after practice Tuesday.

Porzingis shot 6-for-16 and scored 22 points in the Knicks’ loss to the Blazers on Monday. He missed the previous game against Houston with lower back tightness. But Porzingis hasn’t shot the ball well over his past seven games.

He’s just 48-for-128 (37.5 percent) and averaging 21.7 points in that stretch. Over the first 11 games of the season, Porzingis averaged 30.3 points and shot 51.2 percent.

Porzingis said he’s missing some open shots, but overall the Knicks have to be more “disciplined” to make the offense easier for everyone.

“We have to do a better job — myself also — we got to make it a little easier for me,” Porzingis said. “Teams are focusing more on me and it’s not like I’m going to come off and be wide open all the time. But just making sure we run the play that we have to run, set good screens. Somebody is going to be open.

“Whether it’s me setting a back screen on somebody and my guy doesn’t want to leave my body, somebody is going to be open. And using myself in those situations, not just to score but to open things up.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Porzingis also disagreed that a lack of energy early hurt the Knicks in the Portland loss.

“I don’t think that’s the problem. I think it’s us,” Porzingis said. “What drains our energy is when we don’t play disciplined or we don’t play the right way. That drains our energy.

“Then it’s like, ‘Oh, he did the wrong thing, that guy, the coach, whatever.’ We try to find excuses in those moments and our energy comes down. The effort is there. Mentally, we want to push ourselves, we want to play hard. It just looks that way on the outside because of what’s going on in the inside. If we can stay disciplined again, we’ll get energy from getting stops defensively, making the right pass, shooting the right shot, those kind of things. Simple things.”