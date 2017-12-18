CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kristaps Porzingis will miss his second straight game because of a sore left knee.

Porzingis tested the knee at Monday’s morning shootaround and still felt some pain. The Knicks decided to keep him out of Monday night’s game against the Hornets.

“He still felt it so we’re going to wait,” Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said.

Before shootaround, Porzingis, who injured his knee in Thursday’s win over the Nets, said he’s feeling ”much better” and “making progress every day.” He tried to play Saturday in Carmelo Anthony’s return to Madison Square Garden with the Thunder. But Porzingis said he felt “a pinch” during certain moves, particularly on post-ups, so the doctors kept him out.

The Knicks don’t play again until Thursday against the Celtics and there’s a chance he could return with those extra days to get rest and treatment.

“It’s much better now,” Porzingis said before testing it Monday. “I haven’t moved around yet, haven’t tried how it feels today. But right before last game we had against OKC I was still feeling a little pain there when I was warming up. They decided to pull me out, not let me play that game. We’ll see what happens.”

Porzingis, who is averaging 25.5 points, said he did not undergo an MRI after suffering the injury because the doctors didn’t think it was that serious.

“I trust the doctors,” Porzingis said. “I don’t think it’s anything, I don’t think it’s necessary to do a real test. Sore knee, little bit of swelling, this and that. So just doctors checked out. I’m day-to-day.”

Michael Beasley will continue to start in Porzingis’ place. He scored 30 points to help lead the Knicks over the Thunder. It was the Knicks’ first win of the season without Porzingis. They were 0-4 before that victory.

“Believe me, I really wanted to play that game,” Porzingis said. “It was a big game. After the game, even though I didn’t play I was extremely happy for the guys. They played hard. It was a very fun game to watch.”