Mike D’Antoni sees franchise in Kristaps Porzingis

When Kristaps Porzingis was growing up, his brother Janis would make him watch videos of Anthony Davis, Dirk Nowitkzi, Kevin Garnett and LaMarcus Aldridge to learn from some of the best big men in recent years. Now it’s Porzingis whom coaches are having their players watch.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said he told 7-1 rookie Zhoi Qi before Houston played the Knicks Wednesday to try to pattern his game after Porzingis. Qi has a similar build as Porzingis, but his game isn’t nearly as advanced.

“I think he’s unbelievable. I really do,” D’Antoni said. “He is really good. I told [Qi], ‘Go get your tapes on him, that’s who you need to be right there.’ He shoots threes, runs the floor, long, thin. Everything, that guy’s got it.”

When Porzingis, 22, was told about this, he seemed genuinely surprised and honored.

“That’s crazy to think that there are already guys looking at my game and trying to learn something from my game,” Porzingis said.

Few can do what Porzingis can at 7-3. He very agile and graceful, can handle the ball and score on the perimeter. He’s lean but he has some power to his game.

Porzingis showed his unique skillset in Friday’s 13-point win over the Suns when he raced back to swat a shot in transition and sprinted ahead to end the possession with a dunk.

“I wasn’t really surprised by the block or the dunk,” Knicks forward Michael Beasley said. “I was surprised by how fast he got from the block to the dunk. He ran the floor in about three seconds.”

“Some of the stuff he does, we just look at each other on the bench like, ‘Man, did he really just do that?” Enes Kanter said.

Porzingis has drawn comparisons to Nowitzki. D’Antoni mentioned Nowitzki and another future Hall of Fame player, Kevin Durant, because of how much they can do at that size.

D’Antoni, the former Knicks coach, said the way the “the game’s changed” will make Porzingis even more dangerous. D’Antoni should know since he is credited for the modern offense that teams like the Warriors’ have perfected.

He started it in Phoenix and now playing fast, small, having shooters all over the floor is how teams play. With Porzingis playing power forward, D’Antoni wonders who’s going to guard him. “He’s going to be a scoring machine,” D’Antoni said. “There’s no way you can stop him because of his length and skills. But you just try and . . . I don’t know what you do. He’s going to be a superstar the next 10 years, for sure.”

Porzingis scored 37 points Friday, his sixth game of at least 30 or more in eight games this season. In the Knicks four wins, Porzingis is averaging 34.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.75 blocks.

He’s seemingly slid effortlessly into Carmelo Anthony’s role as face of the team and go-to guy. But Porzingis worked hard in the offseason to get stronger and improve his all-around game. Besides his goal of leading the Knicks to the playoffs, his others are to make the All-Star team, be Most Improved Player and Defensive Player of the Year.

Porzingis is now handling double-teams well, and isn’t letting smaller players rest their weight on his lower body when he’s posting up to take him out of his game. Porzingis just turns and shoots over them.

He’s also learning how to handle drama, but Porzingis still has a long way to go before he does it with Anthony’s aplomb.

Janis, Kristaps’ brother and agent, created a mini-panic by saying in an interview with a Latvian monthly magazine that Kristaps re-upping with the Knicks wasn’t a slam dunk. Porzingis said “a big part” of the interview was “taken out of context” and he loves New York and, “I see myself as a Knick for a long, long time.”

D’Antoni doesn’t know Porzingis, but he knows New York. From everything he’s seen he believes the Knicks have their franchise player and someone who can dominate in this league for a long time.

“When I watch him, I go, ‘Holy Sugar,’” D’Antoni said. “This guy’s good, so New York should be happy.”