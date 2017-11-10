GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Coach Jeff Hornacek said on Friday that he expects Kristaps Porzingis to play on Saturday night when the Knicks host the Kings at Madison Square Garden.

“He’s fine,” Hornacek said. “He practiced [Friday]. So . . . I think so [he will play].”

Porzingis missed Wednesday’s 112-99 loss in Orlando with ankle and elbow injuries. The Knicks had won three straight and six of seven with Porzingis scoring at a record pace, as he has all season.

In the Knicks’ first 10 games, Porzingis averaged 30.0 points. He set a franchise record by scoring 300 points in that opening span as the Knicks went 6-4.

Hornacek, when asked if Porzingis appeared to be feeling any effects of his injuries during practice, said: “Not that I saw.”

Porzingis headed straight for the weight room after practice and did not speak to the media.